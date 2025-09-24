PagePeek Introduces AI Writing Feature to Support Academic Drafting and Citation Integrity

Your Ultimate Academic Partner Start your journey with PagePeek Inspiring Innovation In Science

LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academic writing often requires balancing efficiency with accuracy, particularly when preparing essays, dissertations, or research proposals. A UK-based platform, PagePeek, has introduced an AI Writing feature designed to assist with the preparation of structured academic drafts while maintaining citation standards.

Founded in 2022 by a team with Oxford and Cambridge backgrounds, PagePeek is positioned as an integrated platform for academic work. Its modules cover stages from topic brainstorming and literature management to drafting, data analysis, and presentation.

Key Features of the AI Writing Tool

Long-form drafting: The system can generate drafts of up to 12,000 words, supporting a range of academic genres including essays, dissertations, research proposals, and literature reviews.

Citation authenticity: References are sourced from academic databases and aligned with citation styles such as APA, MLA, Chicago, and Harvard.

Multilingual support: Output is available in English, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and several other languages, supporting international users.

Knowledge base integration: Users can upload their own literature or materials, which the system prioritizes when generating content.

Data visualization: Automatic tables and charts can be created to support written arguments.

Usage Process

To begin, users select the PageDocs module on the PagePeek homepage. They can then specify the document type, word count, citation style, and language. If available, personal reference materials can be linked. The system generates an outline for review and adjustment before producing a complete draft.

Suitable Applications

The tool is intended to support:

Students preparing coursework or early drafts under tight deadlines.

Researchers drafting reports or literature reviews.

Scholars requiring multilingual drafting for international publication.

Institutions standardizing writing processes across teams.

Data and Compliance

PagePeek indicates that the system complies with GDPR standards and does not share uploaded documents externally. Drafts created with AI Writing can also be evaluated within the platform using its “AI Professor” module, which simulates feedback on structure, logic, and referencing.

About PagePeek

PagePeek is a London-based academic technology platform integrating ideation, research, writing, and evaluation. Its modules are designed to provide structured support for students, researchers, and institutions while prioritizing transparency, compliance, and academic standards.

