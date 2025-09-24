Myaccountant Launches Mypayroll to Simplify Payroll for Small Businesses

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myaccountant ’s newly launched Mypayroll aims to address these issues directly — offering a payroll system that is faster, easier, and far more affordable.Casual staff turnover, rising software subscription costs, and complex ATO reporting requirements are persistent challenges for Australia’s 2.4 million small businesses.“With more than 2.4 million small businesses in Australia and many relying on casual staff, payroll costs can quickly spiral under per-employee pricing models,” said Rajesh Pawar, Founder of Myaccountant.“With MyPayroll, we’ve stripped away the complexity and cost so business owners can focus on what they do best.”Key Benefits of MyPayroll• Flat rate of AU$10 per month — unlimited employeesIdeal for businesses with casual staff who come and go. Unlike payroll systems that charge per employee, MyPayroll’s single flat fee keeps costs predictable, even as staffing levels change.• Seamless integration with existing toolsWorks effortlessly with current rostering and time-tracking systems. Switching is quick, painless, and free from extra integration charges.• One-click ATO complianceLodge payroll data directly to the ATO in one step — eliminating multiple screens, confusing workflows, and compliance headaches.• Simple, intuitive design for all usersBuilt with non-technical users in mind, MyPayroll features a clean interface and provides one-on-one support to guide business owners through setup, pay runs, and beyond.Mypayroll launch comes at a time when small businesses are actively seeking cost-effective digital tools to maintain competitiveness in a challenging economy. By combining Myaccountant’s financial expertise with user-friendly technology, MyPayroll is positioned as a valuable tool for business recovery and growth.AvailabilityMyPayroll is now available to small businesses across Australia. To learn more or book a demo, visit www.myaccountant.com.au

