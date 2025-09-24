Women Corporate Directors Names Erin Dwyer as CEO

Women Corporate Directors (WCD) announced the appointment of Erin Dwyer as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Women Corporate Directors (WCD), the world’s largest membership organization and community for women who serve on corporate boards, today announced the appointment of Erin Dwyer as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for WCD as it celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of advancing women in boardrooms and visionary leadership around the globe.

With a distinguished career blending corporate governance, public policy, and stakeholder engagement, Dwyer’s appointment marks a significant step in advancing WCD’s goal to be the preeminent organization for women on boards and elevate its platform to empower visionary leaders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin as CEO at such a pivotal moment in WCD’s history,” said Karen Mitchell Curran, Chair of the WCD Board and Partner, KPMG. “Over the past 25 years, WCD has grown into a vibrant, global community of influential women who share a deep passion for advancing corporate governance and empowering leaders. Erin’s experience, network, and passion for the mission will help guarantee that we will be at the forefront of director programming and empowering visionary leaders for the next quarter century.”

Dwyer most recently served as founder and CEO of Anastasia Advisors LLC, where she provided board and governance advisory services. Prior to that, she held senior roles at Tapestry Networks, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), and the Center for Audit Quality, convening leaders in the capital markets to address critical issues in governance, risk, and strategy.

“It’s an honor to join WCD,” said Dwyer. “Since WCD’s founding, there has been significant progress in placing women on boards. Despite these gains, challenges remain. I look forward to building on WCD’s strong foundation while finding new and innovative ways to elevate the influence of the organization. I’m excited to work with our members and partners to expand WCD’s reach and amplify its impact worldwide.”

About Women Corporate Directors:

Women Corporate Directors (WCD) is the largest and most influential organization of women who serve on corporate boards. With 70 global chapters, WCD members are preeminent women leaders serving on more than 8,500 boards across six continents. WCD provides a platform for peer-to-peer exchange, leadership development, and the advancement of diverse, high-performing boards. Through global and local initiatives, WCD drives thought leadership and promotes excellence in corporate governance.

