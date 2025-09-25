Area 2 Farms Raises $9 Million to Scale Network of High-Tech, Community-Based Urban Farms

Backed by Slow Ventures, Seven Seven Six, and ANIMO, the company is building a new food system that prioritizes local farming and resilient supply chains

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Area 2 Farms , a startup reimagining the future of agriculture with local, soil-based urban farms, announced today it has raised $9 million in funding. The round was led by Slow Ventures and Seven Seven Six, with ANIMO Ventures.The company’s mission focuses on building local farms in the communities they serve. These high-tech, compact, and sustainable farms dramatically reduce the distance from harvest to home, offering communities fresh, nutrient-dense produce and farmers a more favorable and resilient economic model.Founder and CEO Oren Falkowitz, a former NSA and U.S. Cyber Command technologist who previously built and sold two companies, launched Area 2 Farms to address deep fractures in the U.S. food system. “Only 16 cents of every dollar spent on food goes to the farmer,” said Falkowitz. “local agriculture is the key to solving this. Next time you see the word “farm” or “farmer” look around and ask where they are—by bringing farmers back into our communities, you can actually meet him or her, feed families better food, and reduce dependence on overstretched supply chains.” Unlike prior examples of vertical farms, Area 2 Farms emphasizes soil-based farming and human-centered design, allowing for the growth of diverse, nutrient-rich greens, herbs, root vegetables, microgreens and more. Each farm is led by local farmers, who are woven into the community to serve customers within a few miles.“I have wanted to see someone execute on this vision for a long time,” said Sam Lessin at Slow Ventures. “The future is decentralized, and while deconstructing a massive, centralized supply chain as the best way to scale seems counterintuitive, it's just fundamentally right. Farmers are in trouble, and are being eaten up by conglomerates, at the same time it is harder and harder for people to get access to great food.” Following the success of its pilot farm in Arlington, VA—which has delivered over 20,000 harvests, welcomed 1,000+ customers, and hosted 1500+ students—the company plans to scale its footprint nationwide. Farms in Fairfax, VA and other local communities are currently underway to establish farms within 10 miles of every American.“Farms are essential infrastructure — and Area 2 is proving that local food can scale,” said Alexis Ohanian at Seven Seven Six. “Bringing farms closer to home isn’t just about freshness — it’s about resilience, access, and building a better food system for everyone.” With this funding, the company plans to expand its farm network, invest in technology infrastructure, and explore strategic partnerships across real estate, education, and food access.About Area 2 FarmsArea 2 Farms designs, builds, and supports a national network of local, organic, soil-based vertical farms. By embedding farms directly into the fabric of communities, Area 2 is working to transform how food is grown, delivered, and experienced in the U.S. Its mission is simple: move the farm, not the food.

