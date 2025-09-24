North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet October 1
The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or online.
What: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting
When: Wednesday, October 1, at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Archdale Building
Ground Floor Hearing Room
512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh
There will be an in-person public comment period with opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting.
Webinar number: 2436 268 5243
Webinar password: NCDEQ (62338 when dialing from a phone or video system)
Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 US Toll
Access code: 243 626 85243
The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.
