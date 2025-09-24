Behomes Introduces Developer-Focused CRM Tools to Drive Dubai’s Real Estate Innovation

Behomes CRM: all-in-one platform for developers and brokers Behomes — real estate CRM platform The Behomes team showcases its CRM platform for developers, designed to support Dubai’s real estate market.

New Developer Role in Behomes CRM helps Dubai property firms manage sales, payments & broker relations in one platform.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behomes has rolled out an upgraded Developer Role in its CRM platform , giving property developers in Dubai a smarter way to manage projects, engage brokers, and track transactions — all within a single hub.The feature upgrade comes as the UAE’s property market continues to evolve, pushing developers to adopt digital systems that reflect real-world workflows. Instead of juggling spreadsheets and separate communication tools, developers can now benefit from real-time inventory oversight, built-in financial analytics, and seamless broker collaboration directly inside the platform.“Developers need solutions that are straightforward, scalable, and provide full visibility,” said Andrey Sviridenko, CEO of Behomes. “With the enhanced Developer Role, our CRM eliminates inefficiencies and supports the entire sales cycle — from unit allocation to payment monitoring.”By tailoring its technology to the operational realities of developers, Behomes reinforces its position as a catalyst for digital transformation in Dubai’s property sector, helping to enable more efficient and sustainable market growth.More information is available at: Behomes.tech

