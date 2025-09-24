Nanomedicine Market to Reach $393.04 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 9.2% CAGR

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanomedicine Market TrendsAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Nanomedicine Market by Modality, Application, and Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global nanomedicine market size was valued at $171,695.33 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $393,046.52 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.Nanomedicine is an application of nanotechnology that deals in prevention & treatment of diseases in humans. This technology uses sub micrometer-sized particles for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases. Nanomedicines are advantageous over generic drugs in several aspects such as they help to reduce renal excretion, improve ability of drugs to accumulate at pathological sites, and enhance therapeutic index of drugs. Thus, nanomedicine is used in a wide range of applications that include aerospace materials, cosmetics, and medicine.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2021 Increase in R&D activities regarding nanorobots and significant investments in clinical trials by the government as well as private sector drive the growth of the global nanomedicine market. On the other hand, the long approval process and several risks associated with nanomedicines (environmental impact) impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in out-licensing of nanodrugs and developments in healthcare facilities in the emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The clinical oncology segment to dominate by 2030-By indication, the clinical oncology segment contributed to the lion’s share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global nanomedicine market, owing to the advancements made in the nanomedicine sphere and increase in awareness of nanomedicines in the area of nanotechnology. However, the neurology segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the significant investments in clinical trials by the government as well as private bodies.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2021 The treatments segment to retain the lion’s share-By modality, the treatments segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than four-fifths of the global nanomedicine market. Increase in the prevalence of diseases such as cancer and COVID-19 virus and surge in awareness of nanomedicines applications propel the growth of the segment. The diagnostics segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period. Rise in number of oncology diseases and increase in disposable income fuel the segment growth.North America Nanomedicine Market held the major share in 2020-By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global nanomedicine market. Availability of advanced healthcare facilities along with trained medical professionals drives the market growth in the region. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period. Surge in incidence of various diseases and rise in R&D investments in the developing countries such as Japan and China accelerate the market growth.Key players in the industry-Mallinckrodt plc.DiaSorin S.p.A.Johnson & JohnsonGeneral Electric CompanyInvitae CorporationLeadient BioSciences Inc.Merck & Co., Inc.Pfizer Inc.Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Abbott Laboratories𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

