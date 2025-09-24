Heifer International and Cote D’Ivoire Partner to Develop Local Dairy Sector

R/L-Mr. Sidi Tiemoko Touré, Minister of Animal and Fisheries Resources of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, and Mr. Idrissa Ba, Sahel Regional Director of Heifer International, shake hands after signing a new partnership agreement. Mr. Sidi Tiemoko Touré, Minister of Animal and Fisheries Resources of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (seventh from right), and Mr. Idrissa Ba, Sahel Regional Director of Heifer International (sixth from left), pose with representatives from the Ministry an

MOU solidifies collaboration to boost milk production, create 130,000 jobs, and empower youth and women

This signature is much more than a document; it represents a shared vision and a common will to build a prosperous and sustainable future for Ivorian communities” — Idrissa Ba

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ministry of Animal and Fisheries Resources of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire and Heifer International have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to drive the development of the country's local dairy value chain. This key partnership, formalized at a signing ceremony, is a crucial step toward enhancing food security and creating sustainable livelihoods for thousands of Ivorian families. The collaboration is part of the Mastercard Foundation -funded MeLiTeJi-WASU Project, a sub-regional initiative that also includes Senegal, Mali, and Niger.Côte d'Ivoire’s dairy market is currently heavily dependent on imports, with local production meeting only a small fraction of consumer demand. This reliance makes the country vulnerable to global market fluctuations and food security risks. By focusing on domestic milk production, this partnership aims to reduce this dependency, boost the national economy, and create a reliable food source for a growing population.The project's main goal is to build a strong, self-sufficient dairy industry in Côte d'Ivoire. The consortium, which includes strategic partners FAM Advisory and La Laiterie Du Berger, aims to achieve a 20% local milk incorporation rate across the region. “This partnership is not merely an administrative act. It symbolizes a shared desire: to build a future in which Côte d'Ivoire will be able to produce and consume locally most of the milk it consumes. It also sends a strong signal to all stakeholders in the sector,” said Mr. Sidi Tiemoko Toure, Minister of Animal and Fisheries Resources of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.A key focus of the project is inclusive economic growth, with a goal of creating 130,000 new jobs for young people across the four participating countries. The initiative is committed to gender and social inclusion, with 70% of these jobs for young women and 5% for persons with disabilities, refugees, and displaced persons. Heifer International's role will center on strengthening the capacity of smallholder producers, especially youth and women, and promoting new technologies and sustainable practices to build strong communities.Idrissa Ba, Sahel Regional Director of Heifer International, confirmed the organization's commitment. “This signature is much more than a document; it represents a shared vision and a common will to build a prosperous and sustainable future for Ivorian communities,” he said. “For 80 years, Heifer International has been committed to ending hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth. Today, we have the great privilege of working with the government and partners to make this vision a reality.”The project’s success will rely on everyone involved working together to build a strong Ivorian dairy sector that creates value and brings hope for future generations.=======================About the MeLiTeJi-WASU Project:The MeLiTeJi-WASU Project is a regional initiative designed to develop a sustainable dairy sector in Senegal, Mali, Niger, and Côte d'Ivoire. Funded by the Mastercard Foundation, the project is implemented by Heifer International in collaboration with strategic partners La Laiterie Du Berger and FAM Advisory. Running from 2023 to 2029, the project's main goal is to create a sustainable and economically viable local milk value chain in West Africa. It aims to create over 130,000 dignified jobs for youth, with a strong focus on gender and social inclusion, by empowering young people, women, and other vulnerable groups in the dairy sector.About Heifer International:Since 1944, Heifer International has partnered with over 52 million people worldwide to sustainably end hunger and poverty. Operating in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, Heifer supports farmers and food producers in strengthening local economies and building secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For more information, visit www.heifer.org/about-us Media Contact:Muthoni Ngure,Regional Communications Coordinator,Heifer International Africa.Muthoni.Ngure@heifer.org

