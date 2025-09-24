Rep. Vasquez Leads House Democrats’ Demand that Johnson Work Across the Aisle to Avoid Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, D.C. – On September 23, 2025, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) led House Democrats in calling out Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to cancel House voting days on September 29 and 30 with no government funding deal in sight — guaranteeing a shutdown.Rep. Vasquez’s letter to Johnson — co-led by Rep. Hillary Scholten and signed by 56 House Democrats — raises serious concerns about the Speaker’s decision to cancel votes with no plan to fund the government ahead of the shutdown deadline next week. The same day, the President canceled a meeting with Democratic leaders Jeffries and Schumer to discuss a path to averting a government shutdown.“Instead of canceling votes and continuing to push partisan agendas, it is time for the Majority to reach across the aisle and be open to compromise,” stated the letter. “The September 30 midnight deadline is quickly approaching, but there is still time to craft a bipartisan bill that keeps the government open, prevents health care costs from skyrocketing for millions of Americans, and upholds our constitutional duty.”The letter states plainly that Rep. Vasquez and his Democratic co-signers stand ready to work with Republicans, negotiate in good faith, and find a bipartisan path to avoid a government shutdown that will hurt all the communities they represent.“I’m ready to work with Republicans to negotiate a government funding bill that stops our healthcare premiums from rising, ensures servicemen and women are paid, and restores the American people’s faith in government,” said Vasquez. “Unfortunately, Republicans have not agreed to compromise and have instead canceled critical votes and meetings that would keep our government open. It’s no way to govern and ignores the realities that everyday New Mexicans are facing.”“Folks back home know this simple rule – you don't go home until the job is done,” the letter added. “When the going gets tough, the tough get to work. Members of Congress need to do the same.”###

