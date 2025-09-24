Docket Number: FDA-2025-D-3403 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Office of Therapeutic Products

This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors who are planning clinical trials of cell and gene therapy (CGT) products intended for use in a disease or condition that affects a small population—generally one that meets the definition of a rare disease or condition under section 526(a)(2) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 360bb(a)(2)). It describes FDA requirements and provides considerations for the use of various clinical trial designs and endpoints to generate clinical evidence to support product licensure. This guidance expands on principles described in FDA’s existing guidance documents related to this topic, , by providing additional recommendations for the planning, design, conduct, and analysis of cell and gene therapy trials to facilitate FDA’s assessment of product effectiveness.

In general, FDA’s guidance documents do not establish legally enforceable responsibilities. Instead, guidances describe the Agency’s current thinking on a topic and should be viewed only as recommendations, unless specific regulatory or statutory requirements are cited. The use of the word should in Agency guidances means that something is suggested or recommended, but not required.