Aquavit Pharmaceuticals AG Acquires Axon Technologies, Expanding Global AI and Life-Science Capabilities

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquavit Pharmaceuticals AG today announced the successful acquisition and integration of Axon Technologies AG, formerly known as Genève Technologies, marking a strategic leap forward in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced life-science innovation.This milestone was formally certified by the Kaiser Odermatt & Partners, official Notary of the Canton of Zug on 23 September 2025, completing the extraordinary shareholders’ resolutions that approved the surviving name to Aquavit Pharmaceuticals AG, adopted new Articles of Association, and confirmed Sobin Chang as Chairman of the Board of Directors.“By bringing Axon Technologies into the Aquavit family, we fuse world-class expertise in pharmaceutical development with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence,” said Sobin Chang, MPH, CEO and Chairman. “This combination positions us to accelerate drug and device developments, optimize global medical logistics and commercialization, and pioneer AI-driven healthcare solutions.”Aquavit Pharmaceuticals AG also retains the flexibility to acquire complementary businesses and to manage intellectual property and related assets worldwide.Strengthening AI LeadershipAxon Technologies—formerly incorporated as Genève Technologies—is recognized for its purpose of “developing and commercializing applications and technologies in the field of artificial intelligence.” Now as part of Aquavit Pharmaceuticals AG, the company will integrate this AI focus across:Predictive modeling and drug-discovery pipelinesState-of-the-art device and microchannel technologiesAI powered PITO (Personalized Injection Treatment Optimizer)Advanced clinical-trial data analysisIntelligent automation of regulatory and compliance processesFirst AI powered global commercial platform in healthcareSmart management of Intellectual property assetsInnovative financing solutionsGlobal VisionAquavit Pharmaceuticals AG is positioned to scale internationally, leveraging Switzerland’s innovation ecosystem while serving partners and patients worldwide.About Aquavit Pharmaceuticals AGAquavit Pharmaceuticals AG is a Swiss-based life-science and technology company dedicated to breakthrough therapies, advanced drug-delivery platforms, and AI-driven healthcare solutions. By uniting cutting-edge pharmaceutical expertise with next-generation artificial intelligence, Aquavit aims to redefine patient outcomes and global medical logistics.

