EP Training Issues Urgent Warning: Surge in HGV Training Scams Leaves UK Drivers at Risk

SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EP Training Issues Urgent Warning: Surge in HGV Training Scams Leaves UK Drivers at RiskSept 2025Surrey, UK EP Training, a family-run HGV driver training company with more than 40 years of service, has issued an urgent warning to UK drivers about a sharp rise in fraudulent brokers posing as legitimate HGV training providers.With over 5,000 verified 5-star reviews across Google, Facebook, Trustpilot, and other platforms, the highest achieved by any HGV training company, EP Training has built a reputation for trust and transparency. However, as demand for Driver CPC training surged ahead of the September 20, 2024 compliance deadline, so too did the tactics of dishonest brokers.“It’s heartbreaking,” said Sean, Director of EP Training. “My father founded this company decades ago, and to see people fall victim to scammers pretending to be real training providers is incredibly upsetting.”.How Fake Training Providers Operate Across the UKThese brokers often backed by flashy websites and paid advertising now occupy 6 of the top 10 Google search results, making it harder than ever for learners to tell the difference between genuine providers and middlemen. After taking upfront payments, they simply pass the learner’s details to a legitimate training school while pocketing a significant markup.Adding to the problem, many of these brokers rely on fake or misattributed reviews, misleading customers into believing they are dealing directly with a qualified and reputable training provider.The Hidden Costs and Risks for LearnersWhen searching online for HGV training, it’s estimated that around 60% of the results are actually brokers posing as genuine providers. These brokers operate nationwide, often backed by fake reviews. When you call them for information or to enroll, they present themselves as a training school — but they don’t deliver the training themselves.For example, you might contact a broker claiming to have a center in Sheffield, yet their office is in London. What they actually do is call a real training provider in Sheffield, pass along your details, and charge you an inflated price. This creates two serious problems:1. Lack of transparency and quality assurance – You never truly know which school is delivering your training, or the standard of their instruction. Many learners end up with poor training experiences and, in some cases, fail their tests.2. Higher costs – With a broker acting as the middleman, an extra fee is added on top of the actual provider’s price, leaving the customer paying significantly more than necessary.Red Flags: How to Spot a Broker vs. a Genuine ProviderTo protect yourself, there are a few red flags to watch for:• Unrealistic coverage: If a company claims to operate in 60–70 different locations nationwide, it’s almost certainly a broker. No genuine HGV school operates on that scale.• Review sources: Check independent platforms like Google, Yelp, or Trustpilot, rather than relying on reviews shown only on the company’s own website.• Price comparisons: Compare quotes directly with local training schools.• Visit in person: Whenever possible, visit the training provider to confirm their credibility before making any payments.Sean’s Warning: “No Real Training School Operates in 70 Locations”Sean advises prospective trainees to scrutinize training providers carefully. “If a company claims to offer HGV, CPC, or ADR training at dozens or even hundreds of locations nationwide, that’s a red flag,” he warns. “No genuine provider can deliver consistent quality on that scale. In nearly every case, it’s a broker.”EP Training urges learners to book directly with established providers and to verify authenticity through independent platforms such as Google, Trustpilot, or Yelp, rather than relying solely on testimonials displayed on a company’s own website.

