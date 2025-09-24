NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF BROKER RODGER THOMAS AND NEWBRIDGE SECURITIES WHO PURCHASED GWG AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Rodger Thomas, Newbridge Securities, and SCF Securities who purchased GWG L Bonds and other alternative investments. The law firm urges all customers of financial advisor Rodger Thomas who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01739) against Newbridge Securities and SCF Securities on behalf of an investor seeking to recover $500,000 in damages. The customer alleges she was recommended to invest in a series of speculative and illiquid private placements, including GWG L Bonds, Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) , Greenbacker, N1 Liquidating Trust, Rite Aid debenture, Red Oak, E2C ESA Bond, Century Link Note, Qwest Cap Note and Sierra Income Corporation.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Newbridge, SCF Securities, and financial advisor Rodger Thomas overconcentrated the investor’s portfolio in high-risk, illiquid securities in violation of Regulation Best Interest (“Reg BI”), which requires brokerage firms and their advisors to act in the best interest of their customers, conduct reasonable due diligence, disclose material risks, and avoid conflicts of interest.Financial advisor Rodger Thomas (CRD# 4010563) and the brokerage firms allegedly misrepresented the nature of these investments to the investor, who was deceived as to the status and performance of her investments for years, being led to believe they were performing well.It was not until 2022, when GWG L Bonds stopped paying dividends and filed for bankruptcy, that the investor realized her principal was at risk. In 2025, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy, causing additional losses in her portfolio. As a result, the investor has sustained substantial financial harm to her retirement savings and now faces serious concerns about her long-term financial well-being.Customers of Rodger Thomas and/or any other financial advisor who suffered losses in alternative investments at Newbridge Securities or SCF Securities are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

