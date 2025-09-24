ForSURE Expands Automated EPR Reporting; Compliance Done in Minutes

Automate EPR compliance in minutes: ForSURE’s tool cuts reporting time, boosts accuracy, and expands coverage to Scandinavia.

SME-focused tool ingests ERP data, visualizes impact, and generates compliant reports; new Scandinavian coverage

Compliance shouldn’t be a burden, it should be a catalyst for better business. By automating EPR reporting, we’re freeing companies to focus on innovation while meeting environmental obligations.” — Niclas Brinkmann

UTRECHT, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForSURE , a Dutch software company, is expanding availability of its automated Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reporting software, enabling mid-sized enterprises to cut compliance workflows from days to minutes. With new legal coverage in Scandinavia, internationally active companies can standardize reporting across markets while improving accuracy and cost-efficiency.EPR regulations across the European Union require producers to track and report the environmental impact of products and packaging, a process that is often resource-intensive and error-prone. ForSURE’s EPR software streamlines the work end-to-end, pulling data directly from core business systems and producing compliant reports that can be delivered to the appropriate authorities.Designed for SMEs operating in fast-moving retail and similar high-volume environments, the platform brings complex obligations into a single workflow. Users can see real-time sustainability metrics for products and packaging, audit the underlying data, and generate market-specific outputs without manual spreadsheet work.Today’s expansion extends ForSURE’s legal coverage to Scandinavia, supporting internationally active companies that need consistent reporting across multiple jurisdictions. The move builds on early deployments with retail companies and EPR agencies, where the platform has delivered measurable efficiency gains. It’s a major milestone in their goal to cover all countries in the EU by the end of the year.“Compliance shouldn’t be a burden, it should be a catalyst for better business,” said co-founder Niclas Brinkmann. “By automating EPR reporting , we’re freeing companies to focus on innovation while meeting environmental obligations.”ForSURE is a Dutch scale-up dedicated to making sustainability compliance simple, affordable, and data-driven. Developed with support from UtrechtInc, ForSURE helps SMEs automate EPR reporting, visualize environmental impact, and embrace sustainable practices without compromising efficiency.

