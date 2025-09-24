Ari Rastegar to Appear on CNBC’s Power Lunch with Brian Sullivan to Discuss Housing Data and the Fed’s Latest Rate Cut

Ari Rastegar will appear on CNBC’s Power Lunch Wednesday 2pm ET to discuss new housing data and the Fed’s 0.25% rate cut shaping real estate.

Ari Rastegar, Founder and CEO of Rastegar Capital, will appear live on CNBC’s Power Lunch with Brian Sullivan this Wednesday, between 2:00–3:00 p.m. EST. The segment will focus on the latest housing data released Wednesday morning and how the Federal Reserve’s recent 0.25% interest rate reduction could reshape the real estate landscape.

With new insights into home buying, home building, and housing affordability, Rastegar will share his perspective on how investors, developers, and families alike should navigate this shifting environment.

“Real estate is about resilience,” said Rastegar. “Chairman Powell’s decision may provide near-term relief, but the bigger story is how we adapt, finding value where others see risk, and building sustainable opportunities for both investors and communities.”

Rastegar, often called “the Oracle of Austin,” has led Rastegar Capital in transformative projects across multifamily, self-storage, and land development in dozens of U.S. cities. His contrarian approach and focus on human-centered value creation have positioned him as one of the industry’s most forward-thinking voices.

Tune in to CNBC’s Power Lunch this Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. EST to hear Ari’s take on the future of housing in America.

