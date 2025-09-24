NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF BROKER ROY WILLIAMS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased GWG L Bonds with broker Roy Williams, formerly of Center Street Securities. The law firm urges all investors who suffered investment losses due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01552) against financial advisor Roy Alvin Williams (CRD# 1069297) on behalf of investors seeking to recover $100,000 in damages. The customers, a pair of retired investors, allege they were recommended to invest in unsuitable high-risk alternative investments known as GWG L Bonds.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Roy Williams allegedly deliberately concealed the illiquid and speculative nature of GWG L Bonds, misleading his clients into believing they were conservative, income-producing investments. After GWG filed for bankruptcy in 2022, Williams allegedly doubled down on his deception, and advised the customers that the investment would still be a low risk, conservative investment that would provide them with income in the long run.Contrary to the representations made, the investors’ principal investment was lost, with the investors learning through their own research that GWG bondholders faced recovery rates of only 2% in the bankruptcy. As retirees, the Claimants could not afford to place their funds in a high-risk speculative liquid investment. Had they known the nature of the GWG L Bond, they never would have purchased it.Nine customer complaints and one regulatory event are disclosed on Roy Williams’ BrokerCheck record. Multiple of the disputes involve unsuitable investment recommendations. In 2016, FINRA brought a regulatory action against Williams and suspended him, after finding he had used outside email accounts to send securities-related communications in order to avoid FINRA oversight.Customers of Roy Williams and/or any other financial advisor who suffered losses in GWG L Bonds are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

