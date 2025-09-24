Launches Fashion Boutique: Matching Dog and Owner Outfits

Matching outfits for dogs and owners Chic Duos: Coordinated Fashion for Dogs and Humans

Parsley & Me Launches Fashion Boutique with Matching Dog and Owner Outfits, Cashmere Collections, and Chihuahua Clothes.

We believe dogs don’t just follow fashion – they inspire it. Every sweater, scarf, or piece of jewelry is designed to strengthen the bond between dog and human.” — Parsley, the Chihuahua CEO

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parsley & Me, a new boutique fashion brand founded in Norway, proudly announces the official launch of its webshop featuring matching dog and owner outfits, with a focus on elegant Chihuahua clothes and artisan-crafted cashmere fashion for both humans and their beloved pets.The new boutique celebrates the special bond between humans and their small dogs with coordinated clothing, high-quality fibers, and playful designs that bring personality and warmth to every wardrobe. Each collection is created through a cross-cultural collaboration that combines Scandinavian design with Nepalese craftsmanship, ensuring every garment feels as refined as it looks.A Fashion Universe for Small Dogs and Their HumansAt the heart of Parsley & Me is Parsley, the Chihuahua CEO, who oversees every detail with a keen eye for comfort, style, and fun. Whether you are shopping for Chihuahua clothes, elegant knitwear for your Pomeranian, or a complete set of matching dog and owner outfits, Parsley & Me offers a style solution for every chic stroll, café visit, or weekend getaway.As of today, the collections fit the following breeds: Chihuahua, Pomeranian, Affenpinscher, Bichon Frise, Chinese Crested, Toy Poodle, Russian Toy, Miniature Pinscher, Papillon, Toy Fox Terrier, Yorkshire Terrier, Brussels Griffon, English Toy Spaniel, and Japanese Chin.Each piece is made from natural fibers such as cashmere, wool, and silk, with functionality designed into every seam.Luxury Cashmere for Dogs and HumansParsley & Me also specializes in cashmere clothing. The new Classics Collection features scarves, shawls, sweaters, stoles, and cardigans made from cashmere. Every item is crafted to provide lightweight warmth, long-lasting durability, and timeless elegance. Matching versions are available for both pets and owners, reinforcing the brand’s mission of playful, coordinated luxury.To celebrate the grand opening, Parsley & Me is offering an exclusive 20% discount on all items in the Classics Collection with the code SAVE20.Handmade Gemstone Jewelry in 925 SilverIn addition to its fashion collections, Parsley & Me presents a handmade gemstone jewelry line in 925 silver, designed for both humans and small dogs. The collection includes pieces set with rare and exquisite gemstones such as Charoite, Citrine, Peridot, Tourmaline, Garnet, Rhodochrosite, Red Onyx, Labradorite, and London Blue Topaz. Each piece is handcrafted with the same dedication to quality and detail as the boutique’s clothing.A Strategic Partnership in OsloTo amplify its launch and long-term digital presence, Parsley & Me has partnered with Andersen SEO Tjenester , an award-winning marketing agency based in Oslo, Norway. Together, the two companies aim to position Parsley & Me as the global leader in matching dog and owner outfits and premium Chihuahua clothes, while setting new standards for boutique fashion and storytelling in the pet and lifestyle industry."Our partnership with Andersen SEO ensures that our message of joy, craftsmanship, and luxury reaches pet lovers worldwide," adds Mother, co-founder and in-house textile master, who brings over 35 years of expertise in fiber grading, tailoring, and pattern-making.About Parsley & MeFounded by Parsley the Chihuahua of Norway, Parsley & Me is a boutique webshop offering matching dog and owner outfits, luxury Chihuahua clothes , and artisan-crafted jewelry. Designed in Oslo and produced in Kathmandu, the brand blends functionality with Scandinavian elegance and Nepalese craftsmanship. Each item is made with natural fibers and a playful sense of style, creating a fashion universe where pets and humans shine together.Shop the full collection online at www.parsleyandme.com

