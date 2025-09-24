Kwento Co Announces Global Expansion Plans: Set to Reach U.S. and International Markets by 2025

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kwento Co, a rapidly growing media website from the Philippines, today announced its intention to expand its online reach and influence across the United States and other global markets by 2025. This is part of the company’s vision to become a global digital lifestyle hub by connecting Filipino creativity and ingenuity to the rest of the world.Since its launch, Kwento Co has steadily gained traction in the Philippines by consistently producing fresh and relevant content that engages both younger and older generations. The platform has quickly become renowned for its unique voice, relatable storytelling, and inclusive community. Through this initiative, the company seeks to elevate its brand presence and showcase Filipino talent, creativity, and culture.Why Expand Globally Now?Kwento Co’s leadership team explained that the timing of this expansion is based on three primary reasons:Growing Demand for Authenticity – In today’s digital age, where audiences crave transparency and relatability, the company’s focus on storytelling and community has resonated well with Filipinos. Going global means targeting new markets where authenticity is a key criterion among millennial and Gen Z consumers in the US.The Rise of Cross-Cultural Platforms – The success of platforms like other media and Latin music, which bridge cultural boundaries, has shown that people worldwide are eager to hear diverse voices. Kwento Co expansion is set to put Filipino content in the same spotlight.**Technological Readiness:** The company is now better positioned to capitalize on its digital infrastructure, SEO, and analytics advancements as it scales and starts diversifying content strategies for multiple markets.“Kwento Co is ready to make the leap,” said Angelo "Boost Gio" Banaga, co-founder and motivational speaker in the Philippines. “We’ve built a strong foundation at home, and the world is looking for the kind of stories and conversations we can bring. By 2025, Kwento Co will be a global platform, not just a Philippine one.”The Expansion StrategyThe growth strategy will focus on three major pillars:1. Localized Content with a Global VoiceWhile Kwento Co will always remain Filipino at its core, it aims to produce content for the global market. This involves localizing articles, lifestyle topics, and community forums to resonate with regional audiences while staying true to the brand’s identity of inclusivity and authenticity.2. Global Collaborations and PartnershipsKwento Co will work closely with influencers, creators and brands throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia to enhance connections among people from all over the globe. These partnerships will also give the platform the flexibility to adapt to different countries and offer local and international creators a universal stage to showcase their talents.3. Innovation in Digital EngagementKwento Co is focusing on tech-driven innovation to support its global expansion, such as advanced website optimization, AI-enhanced personalization, and interactive features. This will ensure that users across the globe enjoy high-quality content irrespective of location or device.Kwento Co as a Cultural BridgeAt the heart of its expansion strategy, Kwento Co seeks to be more than just a media website. It seeks to become a cultural bridge—sharing the richness of Filipino creativity, humor, and perspectives with the world while also celebrating international diversity.The brand aims to bridge cultures by providing Filipinos worldwide with a platform where they feel represented and inviting global readers to discover Southeast Asian stories.The spokesperson further noted, “Filipinos are natural storytellers.” We are here to ensure those stories do not just stay local but inspire, entertain, and connect people across the world.”Impact on Filipino Creators and CommunitiesOne of Kwento Co’s expansion goals is to put Filipino voices on the map and give local creators a platform. The brand plans to work closely with writers, content creators, and community leaders in the Philippines to generate original content that embodies Filipino culture while appealing to global audiences.This also creates opportunities for overseas Filipinos to connect with their roots through its content, a unifying platform that celebrates Filipino prideMilestones to Watch for in 2025As part of the roadmap, Kwento Co has outlined several milestones in the run-up to its official global launch in 2025:Strategic Partnerships with Global Brands – Collaborations with international companies and creators.Cultural Campaigns – Projects focusing on Filipino values and identity in partnership with global communities.Looking AheadBy 2025, Kwento Co aims to establish itself as a global movement that transcends borders to inspire and connect people at its core. The goal is simple: to create an avenue for meaningful conversations, celebrate cultural narratives and stamp Filipino creativity onto the world.“Kwento Co’s global expansion is not just about growth—it’s about purpose,” the spokesperson emphasized. We want to show the world that Filipino content belongs on the global stage. This is only the beginning. “About Kwento CoKwento Co is a diverse and dynamic media and information literacy website. We are a team of accomplished content creators, artists, influencers, and young entrepreneurs passionate about helping micro and macro-sized businesses market their services through effective digital marketing strategies tailored to their brands.

