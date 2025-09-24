ZenHima Founder Marvin Zhou Visits Tibetan Artisan CiYang Dorje to Explore 800-Year-Old Ajizu Jade Craftsmanship

ZenHima partner, CiYang Dorje

CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZenHima , a global platform dedicated to Himalayan culture and craftsmanship, today announced that its founder, Marvin Zhou, visited CiYang Dorje, a county-level inheritor of the Ajizu Jade tradition, in Mozhugongka County, Tibet. The visit highlighted ZenHima’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage while introducing authentic Himalayan artistry to audiences worldwide.Ajizu Jade, a Tibetan jewelry craft with a history exceeding 800 years, is recognized as an intangible cultural heritage. Its pieces are primarily made with jade, complemented by silver, coral, and other precious materials. The jewelry often includes silver necklaces, bracelets, rings, and bowls, commonly worn by Tibetan women during festivals or ceremonial occasions. Each piece embodies meticulous craftsmanship, requiring high-temperature smelting, repeated forging, careful polishing, and precise gemstone inlay.During the visit, Zhou witnessed CiYang Dorje’s expertise firsthand. From selecting flawless raw materials to forging, polishing, and inlaying, every step demonstrated extraordinary skill and dedication. “Ajizu Jade is more than jewelry; it is a living link to our ancestors and traditions,” CiYang Dorje explained.In addition to his personal mastery, CiYang Dorje is devoted to training the next generation of artisans. He currently mentors two apprentices, guiding them not only in technical skills but also in understanding the cultural significance of the craft. “Intangible heritage must not only be mastered—it must be loved and passed on,” he often emphasizes. His vision extends beyond Mozhugongka: he hopes to bring Ajizu Jade to a global audience, leveraging digital platforms and media to share its story with younger generations.For Marvin Zhou, the visit was more than cultural exchange—it reinforced ZenHima’s mission. “ZenHima exists to connect people with Himalayan heritage through meaningful artifacts,” Zhou reflected. “Seeing CiYang Dorje’s dedication strengthened my belief that these treasures are not just ornaments—they are living symbols of resilience, beauty, and cultural identity.”As ZenHima continues to introduce Himalayan traditions to global audiences, the story of Ajizu Jade and its guardian, CiYang Dorje, reminds us that true craftsmanship endures not only through skill but through passion, commitment, and reverence for cultural heritage.About ZenHimaZenHima is a cross-border e-commerce platform dedicated to Himalayan buddhist jewelry and mala beads . Founded by Marvin Zhou, ZenHima offers authentic spiritual artifacts, jewelry, and cultural accessories, connecting global customers with the artistry and heritage of the Himalayas.

