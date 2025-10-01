Quick Commerce Market to Reach USD 337.59 Billion by 2032, Exhibiting a 9.01% CAGR

Quick Commerce Market

The Quick Commerce Market is set to hit $337.59Bn by 2032, driven by demand for ultra-fast delivery. Analysis of key players, trends, and regional growth.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Quick Commerce Market size was valued at USD 170.80 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 184.55 billion in 2025 to USD 337.59 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.01% over the forecast period. North America dominated the quick commerce market with a market share of 33.52% in 2024.Market Overview:Quick commerce focuses on the ultra-fast delivery of products, typically within 30 minutes, utilizing hyperlocal warehouses or "dark stores" strategically located near customer hubs. This model caters primarily to high-demand, low-involvement items such as groceries, ready-to-eat meals, and personal care products. The market's growth is largely fueled by consumer preferences for convenience and immediacy, coupled with advancements in logistics and technology.LIST OF KEY QUICK COMMERCE COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:• Getir (Turkey)• Blinkit (India)• GoPuff (U.S.)• Flink (Germany)• Swiggy Instamart (India)• Zapp (U.K.)• Dunzo (India)• Glovo (Spain)• Zepto (India)• JOKR (U.S.)Get a Free Sample of this Report:Key Country Highlights:• United States: A global growth engine due to rapid digital adoption and significant venture capital funding.• India: Fastest-growing in Asia, driven by urbanization, a booming youth population, and a vibrant startup ecosystem (e.g., Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart).• Germany: Strong growth fostered by dense urban centers and a focus on eco-friendly delivery.• United Kingdom: Supported by premium delivery expectations and increasing digital payment usage.• Saudi Arabia & UAE: High demand from wealthy, tech-savvy consumers and strong mobile penetration.QUICK COMMERCE MARKET TRENDSRise of Hyper-Localized Quick Commerce Solutions to Enhance Service AdoptionThe quick commerce sector is witnessing a shift towards hyper-localized services, driven by consumer demand for personalized and faster deliveries. Companies are using micro-warehouses and dark stores placed within urban neighborhoods to ensure delivery within 10-30 minutes. This model not only boosts efficiency but also caters to local preferences by stocking region-specific products. The integration of AI-driven inventory management and real-time demand forecasting further optimizes operations.MARKET DYNAMICSMarket Drivers• Increasing Consumer Need for Convenience and Speed: Urbanization, busy lifestyles, and a rising number of working professionals have amplified the demand for quick access to everyday essentials.• Advancement in Technology and Logistics: Innovations such as AI-powered route optimization, real-time inventory management, and mobile apps, along with hyperlocal delivery networks, enhance efficiency.Market Restraints• High Operational Cost and Low-Profit Margins: Maintaining robust infrastructure (dark stores, advanced inventory systems) and reliance on discounts often reduce profitability.Market Opportunities• Product Diversification and Sustainability Innovations: Expanding into electronics, toys, pharmaceuticals, and beauty/personal care, along with adopting eco-friendly practices like EVs for delivery, offer lucrative growth avenues.SEGMENTATION ANALYSISBy Mode of PaymentCashless payments dominated the market, accounting for 82% of the share in 2024, driven by increasing awareness of digital transaction benefits and government initiatives. Cash on delivery is expected to grow steadily, catering to those without access to digital payment methods.By ProductGroceries dominated the market in 2024, contributing the highest share (44% in 2025), due to urban consumers prioritizing convenience for last-minute needs. Fresh food and beverages held the second-largest share and are projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 9.81%.By Channel Type AnalysisMobile applications accounted for the largest market share in 2024 (93% in 2025) due to high smartphone penetration and easy internet access. Web portals are also expected to grow considerably, offering a better viewing experience and detailed search options.Ask For Customization:Quick Commerce Market Regional OutlookIn 2024, North America dominated the global Q-commerce market, reaching a value of USD 57.25 billion. This regional market is notable for its concentration in urban centers, diverse product offerings, and high level of technological integration. The U.S. market, specifically, is projected to achieve USD 51.60 billion by 2025, fueled by a technologically adept populace and significant venture capital investment.Europe is set to become the second-largest market, with an anticipated value of USD 58.96 billion in 2025 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.28%. The region's growth is supported by its densely populated urban areas and a commitment to sustainable delivery solutions. Germany's market is expected to reach USD 10.69 billion and France's USD 5.98 billion in 2025.The Asia Pacific region is forecast to be the third-largest market, with a value of USD 48.54 billion in 2025, and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR globally. This growth is propelled by high population density, increasing urbanization, and changing consumer habits, particularly in India, where the market is estimated at USD 12.31 billion in 2025, and China, with an estimated market size of USD 13.58 billion in 2025.Lastly, the Rest of the World market includes the Middle East, notably the GCC countries, which are experiencing high demand for premium and rapid delivery services from a tech-aware population. South America is projected to be the fourth-largest market, with an estimated value of USD 9.83 billion in 2025.Key Industry Developments• June 2024: Zepto secured USD 665 million in funding, valuing it at USD 3.6 billion, to double its dark-store count.• March 2024: Swiggy merged its premium grocery vertical, InsanelyGood, with Instamart.Related Reports: Hyperlocal Services Market Size , Share, Growth E-Commerce Logistics Market Share , Size, Trends

