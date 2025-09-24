Stop Trade With Settlements!

Trade with Israeli settlements is incompatible with international law. States and private actors must not recognise, aid, or assist in the illegal settlement enterprise. Ending trade with settlements is a necessary step to uphold human rights, protect Palestinian livelihoods, halt and reverse Israel’s settlement expansion, and end its unlawful occupation.

The July 2024 International Court of Justice ruling makes it clear: governments allowing trade with settlements are complicit in the maintenance and expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and thus in sustaining Israel’s control over the oPt.

New international campaign demands that international law is upheld, Palestinian livelihoods are protected and Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise stops.