Werfen Announces 2025 EEMEA Seminars in Vilnius

Werfen Announces the 2025 EEMEA Seminars in Vilnius, Advancing Specialized Diagnostics under the Patronage of the Lithuanian Society of Laboratory Medicine

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Werfen , a global leader in specialized diagnostics, is proud to announce its upcoming EEMEA Scientific Seminars 2025, a landmark event for the medical and laboratory community. Taking place from October 14th to 17th at the Radisson BLU Hotel Lietuva in Vilnius, the event is organized under the esteemed patronage of the Lithuanian Society of Laboratory Medicine. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering scientific excellence and innovation in the field of in vitro diagnostics across the region.The EEMEA Seminars 2025 will bring together leading experts, clinicians, and laboratory professionals from across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Over four days and five distinct seminars, attendees will engage in a series of specialized seminars designed to address the most pressing challenges and cutting-edge advancements in key diagnostic areas. This event is not just a conference; it is a vital forum for knowledge exchange, networking, and strategic collaboration, aimed at shaping the future of healthcare.The core of the event is a comprehensive series of seminars, each dedicated to a critical area of specialized diagnostics:- Hemostasis: The 16th Hemostasis Advanced Seminar, running from October 14th to 15th, will delve into the latest developments in blood coagulation and thrombotic disorders. Experts will share insights into new technologies and clinical best practices for managing conditions from hemophilia to acute bleeding. A joint session on October 14th will also explore the intersection of Hemostasis and Autoimmunity.- Autoimmunity: The 12th International Autoimmunity Seminar, also from October 14th to 15th, will focus on the complex landscape of autoimmune diseases. Participants will explore novel diagnostic methods and therapeutic strategies, with a particular emphasis on how these advancements can improve patient outcomes through earlier and more accurate diagnoses.- Acute Care Diagnostics: From October 15th to 16th, the 6th EEMEA Acute Care Experts Meeting will focus on the rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions essential in emergency and critical care settings. The seminar will cover topics such as blood gas analysis and point-of-care testing, highlighting their crucial role in swift clinical decision-making.- Transfusion: The inaugural 1st Transfusion Seminar, taking place from October 16th to 17th, marks a significant addition to the event. This seminar will address the challenges and innovations in transfusion medicine, including new technologies for donor screening, blood typing, and compatibility testing, ensuring a safer and more efficient blood supply.- Transplant: Also a first-time inclusion, the 1st HLA & Immunogenetics Seminar (Transplant related) will be held from October 16th to 17th. This session will provide an in-depth look at the diagnostic tools vital for successful transplantation, focusing on human leukocyte antigen matching and immunogenetic profiling to minimize the risk of rejection.The patronage of the Lithuanian Society of Laboratory Medicine is a testament to the event's high scientific standards and its alignment with national and regional healthcare priorities. The Society’s support ensures that the seminars are tailored to the needs of local and international professionals, providing relevant and practical knowledge that can be immediately applied in clinical and laboratory practice.Participants will have the opportunity to interact with Werfen’s product specialists and key opinion leaders, gaining hands-on experience with the latest instruments and solutions. The agenda is meticulously crafted to offer a dynamic and engaging learning environment.About Werfen Werfen is a global leader in specialized diagnostics, providing innovative in vitro diagnostic instruments, reagents, and data management solutions across five clinical areas: Hemostasis, Acute Care, Autoimmunity, Transfusion, and Transplant. For over 50 years, Werfen has been dedicated to delivering high-quality, specialized products that empower healthcare professionals to make more informed decisions, enhancing patient outcomes worldwide.About the Lithuanian Society of Laboratory Medicine: The Lithuanian Society of Laboratory Medicine (LLMD) is the leading professional organization for laboratory medicine specialists in Lithuania. The Society is dedicated to promoting scientific knowledge, continuous professional development, and the highest standards of practice in laboratory medicine. Through its educational initiatives and partnerships, LLMD plays a crucial role in advancing healthcare in the country and the wider region.For more information and to stay updated on the latest news about Werfen in EEMEA, we invite you to follow our official EEMEA WhatsApp channel

