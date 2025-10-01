Motor Grader Market Size, Share | CAGR of 10.7%

Motor Grader Industry

The Motor Grader Market size is expected to be worth around USD 8,140.8 million by 2032, from USD 3,799.0 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

The global motor grader market is projected to reach USD 8,140.8 million by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 10.7%.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global motor grader market is on a significant growth trajectory. Valued at USD 3,799.0 million in 2018, the market is projected to expand to USD 8,140.8 million by 2032, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period. This growth is largely fueled by a market shift away from general-purpose equipment like bulldozers and scrapers towards specialized motor graders. The demand for higher-quality shallow finishes and faster grading processes across various applications, including road paving and building soil foundations, underpins this industry-wide transition.Get A Sample Report PDF| https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/motor-graders-market-100997 Key Drivers / Growth FactorsThe expansion of the motor grader market is supported by several key factors, most notably the continuous integration of advanced technology.Technological Advancements in Motor GradersManufacturers are consistently refining motor graders with the latest technologies to enhance precision, control, and efficiency. Key advancements include:• Engine and Braking Technologies: Modern designs deliver improved power output and better fuel efficiency.• Advanced Blade Designs: Refined blade configurations allow for more precise grading.• Joystick Controls: The replacement of traditional levers with joysticks enables smoother and more intuitive operation.• GPS Integration: The incorporation of GPS technology provides greater accuracy for complex grading projects.These innovations are making motor graders more productive and easier to operate, driving their adoption across multiple sectors.Opportunities / Future PotentialSignificant opportunities for market growth are emerging from targeted research and development and large-scale infrastructure projects. Key players are actively investing in R&D to upgrade graders, focusing on improved steering and draft control. This allows for enhanced performance in challenging underfoot conditions such as mud, snow, and sand.Furthermore, major infrastructure projects worldwide are creating sustained demand. For instance, the ongoing Jubail II industrial city expansion in Saudi Arabia, a project costing approximately USD 11 billion and expected to conclude by 2024, is set to significantly increase grader sales in the Middle East.Speak to an Expert| https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/motor-graders-market-100997 Segmentation / AnalysisThe motor grader market can be analyzed across several key segments, providing a detailed view of its structure.By Type• Rigid Frame• Articulated FrameBy Capacity• Small Motor Graders (80-150 HP)• Medium Motor Graders (150-300 HP)• Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP)Notably, the medium motor grader segment is expected to drive market growth, offering an optimal balance of handling, efficient power supply, and precise blade control.By Application• Construction• Mining• Forestry & Agriculture• OthersCompetitive LandscapeThe market features several prominent global manufacturers leading in innovation and product development.Top Key Players• Caterpillar Inc.• Deere & Company• Komatsu Ltd• LeeBoy• Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.• Calder Brothers Corporation• CNH Industrial N.V.• Veekmas Oy• SANY GROUP• AB VolvoThese companies are focused on strategic initiatives, such as Deere & Company's introduction of the first fully integrated mastless grade control motor grader in August 2018.Get Free Sample Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/motor-graders-market-100997 Emerging Trends & TechnologiesA key trend is the increasing automation and technological sophistication of motor graders. Innovations like mastless grade control systems are becoming more common, enhancing operational accuracy and reducing reliance on manual staking. Additionally, manufacturers such as Komatsu and John Deere are exploring design modifications, including lengthening frame rails or increasing the size of engine enclosures, to further boost performance and accommodate advanced components.Future Outlook & ForecastThe market's future appears robust, with strong growth projected across key regions.• Asia Pacific: This region dominated the market in 2018 with a value of USD 1,011.2 million and a 26.62% share. It is expected to maintain its dominance, driven by significant infrastructure development and rising government capital investments, particularly in China’s public infrastructure and renewable energy projects.• Europe: In 2018, the European market generated USD 973.2 million in revenue and is forecasted to grow at a 5.4% CAGR. This growth is fueled by new infrastructure projects, improving employment levels, and a strong push towards efficient and environment-friendly technologies. Germany remains a key driver as Europe’s leading machinery and equipment sector.Related Insights

