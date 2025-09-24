Asia-Pacific MICE Industry Market is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 7.4% throughout 2030

The Asia-Pacific MICE industry generated revenue of $229.0 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach $441.1 billion by 2025.

China occupied around 25.5% share of the Asia-Pacific MICE industry in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Asia-Pacific MICE Industry by Event Type and Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The Asia-Pacific MICE industry generated revenue of $229.0 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach $441.1 billion by 2025.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5146 The term MICE in the context of travel is an acronym for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. The MICE market refers to a specialized niche of group tourism dedicated to planning, booking, and facilitating conferences, seminars, and other events, and it is the highest revenue contributor to the travel industry. The MICE industry provides easy and convenient methods for organizing events and helps choose the right destination, which forms the basis of a successful event.MICE represents a sector of tourism that includes business events and activities such as client meetings, brand & product promotions, business expansion, employee training, and incentives. Globalization of businesses, rapid increase in SMEs, and the surge in presence of corporate industries have caused massive increase in aforementioned business activities; thus, driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific MICE industry. Other significant factors that promote the growth of the market are rise in business travel coupled with change in lifestyle of business travelers to seek leisure trips, rapid urbanization, and increase in disposable incomes.However, high cost associated with MICE events and uncertain geopolitical conditions hamper the market growth. Factors such as investments in infrastructural development and technological advancements, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific MICE industry is segmented on the basis of event type and country.𝐃𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5146 By country, China is expected to remain dominant and grow at a steady pace in the Asia-Pacific MICE industry. Shanghai and Beijing hosted the majority of MICE trips in China over the last 12 months, followed by Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Macau. The key industry segments boosting the growth for MICE industry in China are manufacturing, utility & agriculture, and forestry & fishing. Moreover, increase in aging population is anticipated to boost the growth of the healthcare industry and social work segment. The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific MICE industry include Questex, LLC, CWT Meetings & Events, IBTM Events, BCD Meetings and Events, Capital Travel and Events, CiEvents, Conference Care Ltd., The Freeman Company, ATPI Ltd., and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.Key Findings of the Asia-Pacific MICE Industry Market:○ Based on event type, the meeting segment accounted for around 64.0% of the Asia-Pacific MICE industry in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025.○ The incentive travel segment accounted for 10.0% share of the Asia-Pacific MICE industry and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1%.○ By country, Singapore & Thailand are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.3% and 10.0% respectively.○ China occupied around 25.5% share of the Asia-Pacific MICE industry in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%.○ Based on country, the Asia-Pacific MICE industry was dominated by China and Japan as the major market with nearly 42.0% market share in 2017 and are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5 and 9.5% during the forecast period.

