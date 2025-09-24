Worksoft Completes 14.5 Launch Wave with GA of Impact, Cloud Installer, and ALM Integrations

Delivering change impact analysis, cloud-native deployment, and cross-platform ALM integration to advance business application test automation.

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worksoft, the leader in AI-driven business application testing automation for enterprise applications, today announced the general availability of three major innovations in its 14.5 platform release: Worksoft Impact, the Automated Cloud Installer, and new integrations with SAP Cloud ALM, Perforce ALM, and SmartBear Zephyr. These capabilities mark the completion of the Worksoft 14.5 launch wave and represent a strategic leap forward in delivering smarter change analysis, faster deployment, and deeper integration with the enterprise testing ecosystem.

“With the launch of Worksoft Impact, we’re delivering something our competitors simply can’t: embedded change intelligence that’s deeply integrated into our Connective Automation Platform,” said Matt Schwartz, CEO of Worksoft. “This is a major milestone in our strategy to help customers test smarter and respond faster to change. I’m equally excited about the Automated Cloud Installer and new ALM integrations, which reflect our commitment to delivering the scalable, flexible, and deeply connected solutions our customers and partners need most.”

Worksoft Impact: Embedded Change Intelligence That Drives Action

Worksoft Impact delivers built-in change intelligence that pinpoints exactly what to test, where the risks are, and how to respond without disruption. Included in the Connective Automation Platform, it empowers QA, business, and engineering teams to focus efforts where they matter most.

New in Impact 14.5:

- AI-powered test recommendations that eliminate over-testing by aligning changes to the right test cases

- Transport-to-test traceability across SAP landscapes

- Deeper workflow integration with tools like Active Control, SAP Cloud ALM, SAP Solution Manager, Zephyr, and Jira

- Scheduled and automated analysis to proactively detect risk as changes enter the pipeline

- Exportable reports and dashboards for audit readiness and better planning

With 14.5, Worksoft Impact goes beyond static analysis offering dynamic insights and AI-ready foundations to help teams test smarter and adapt faster.

Automated Cloud Installer: Fast, Frictionless Deployment

The new Automated Cloud Installer streamlines how the Worksoft platform is deployed in AWS and Azure environments. With preconfigured deployment options and self-service automation, it enables:

- Rapid environment provisioning of infrastructure to applications

- Automated configuration to reduce manual errors and ensure consistency

- A simplified path to value that reduces time to first test creation for both customers and partners

Expanding the Ecosystem: SAP Cloud ALM, Perforce ALM, and SmartBear Zephyr Integrations

As part of Worksoft’s ecosystem integration approach, the 14.5 release introduces seamless integrations with SAP Cloud ALM (CALM), Perforce ALM (formerly Helix ALM), and SmartBear Zephyr adding to Worksoft’s existing integrations across ALM, CI/CD, test data management, enterprise applications, and DevOps platforms. These new connections further strengthen Worksoft’s ability to support end-to-end testing across diverse enterprise environments.

SAP Cloud ALM Integration: Bi-directional synchronization across scope, test cases, and execution, enabling unified lifecycle visibility and traceability directly within the SAP environment

Perforce ALM Integration: Supports agile and DevOps workflows by embedding Worksoft automation into engineering toolchains enabling real-time collaboration between QA, DevOps, and developers

SmartBear Zephyr Integration: Integrates with Zephyr’s test management platform, allowing Worksoft customers to align automated test execution with manual test planning and reporting workflows enhancing coordination between automation and manual QA teams in Jira-centric environments

Together, these integrations make the Worksoft Connective Automation Platform more interoperable, extensible, and accessible for enterprise teams.

For more information about the Worksoft Connective Automation Platform, visit www.worksoft.com.

