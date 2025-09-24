Logistics Market Size to Reach $20.1 Trillion by 2033 | CAGR 7.3%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Logistics Market , Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways), by End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government and Public Utilities, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Technology, Trade and Transportation, Others), by Model (1PL, 2PL, 3PL, 4PL)" The global logistics market size was valued at $10.2 trillion in 2023, and is projected to reach $20.1 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1942 The logistics market is evolving with key trends shaping its growth. The rise of e-commerce is driving demand for faster and more efficient delivery solutions, including last-mile logistics. Automation, artificial intelligence, and blockchain are enhancing supply chain transparency and efficiency. Sustainability is gaining importance, with companies adopting green logistics, electric vehicles, and carbon-neutral initiatives. The expansion of smart warehouses and real-time tracking technologies improves inventory management. In addition, geopolitical factors and global disruptions are influencing logistics strategies, leading to greater regional diversification. As digital transformation continues, logistics industry are investing in advanced solutions to streamline operations and meet changing consumer expectations. For instance, in June 2022, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. introduced a new logistics service specifically designed for the pharmaceutical industry. moreover, automation, artificial intelligence, and blockchain are enhancing supply chain transparency, optimizing route planning, and improving real-time tracking. Sustainability is gaining importance, with companies integrating green logistics, electric vehicles, carbon-neutral initiatives, and eco-friendly packaging to reduce environmental impact. The expansion of smart warehouses, robotics, and IoT-driven real-time tracking technologies is improving inventory management and operational efficiency. In addition, geopolitical factors, trade regulations, and global disruptions are reshaping logistics strategies, leading to greater regional diversification and supply chain resilience. As digital transformation continues, logistics providers are investing in cloud-based platforms, predictive analytics, and data-driven decision-making to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and meet changing consumer expectations in an increasingly dynamic market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-market/purchase-options In addition, the logistics market is growing due to rising e-commerce demand, technological advancements, and expanding global trade. Automation, AI, and blockchain enhance efficiency, while real-time tracking improves supply chain visibility. Government investments in infrastructure and security boost logistics operations. Sustainability efforts, including green logistics and electric vehicles, drive innovation. in addition, increasing urbanization and consumer expectations for fast deliveries further fuel logistics market forecast, shaping the future of logistics industry. For instance, in March 2022, Kuehne+Nagel signed an agreement with the biotechnology company Moderna, which develops messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, to ensure the distribution and stockpiling of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Kuehne+Nagel will support the global distribution of vaccine doses from Moderna's international supply chain, which is based in Europe. This includes distribution in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and some markets in the U.S.Furthermore, the logistics market analysis is driven by e-commerce growth, technological advancements, and increasing global trade. Automation, AI, and real-time tracking improve efficiency, while government investments in infrastructure enhance operations. Sustainability initiatives, urbanization, and rising consumer expectations for fast deliveries further contribute to the expanding demand for advanced logistics solutions.By model, the 4PL segment is dominating in the logistics market share in 2023. This is primarily due to its ability to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions. Unlike 3PL providers, 4PL companies oversee the entire logistics process, integrating technology, analytics, and strategic planning to optimize operations. Businesses increasingly prefer 4PL services for their efficiency in managing complex global supply chains, reducing costs, and enhancing visibility. The demand for data-driven decision-making, real-time tracking, and seamless coordination among multiple logistics providers has further fueled the growth of this segment. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :On the basis of mode of transport, the roadways segment held the largest share in the logistics market size in 2023.By end use, the manufacturing segment was the major shareholder in 2023.By model, the 4 PL dominated the market, in terms of share, in 2023.Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2023.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1942 The key players operating in the global logistics market include GEODIS, FedEx, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., DB Schenker, A.P. Moller - Maersk, Kuehne+Nagel, DSV, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC., and Deutsche Post AG They have adopted strategies such as contracts, agreements, acquisition, and product launch to improve their market positioning. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

