Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,586 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Replies to Parliamentary Questions, 23 September 2025

QUESTION

 

Mr Saktiandi Supaat: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) whether Government organisations (i) obtain updates on new initiatives from private organisations coordinating humanitarian relief efforts, such as Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation and Humanity Matters and (ii) track and report whether aid contributions collected from Singaporeans face any restrictions in delivery to Gaza; and (b) how can Singaporeans best contribute to such Middle East humanitarian relief efforts.

 

REPLY

 

1        This question for written answer was addressed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in their ministerial statements on “Situation in the Middle East” at the Parliamentary sitting on 22 September 2025.

 

 

QUESTION

 

Ms Hazlina Abdul Halim: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what measures can Singapore deploy to assist the Palestine Authority towards statehood and accelerate implementation of the Two-State Solution; and (b) under what circumstances will Singapore consider stronger actions such as sanctions or embargo on Israel or recognising Palestine as a state, given the excessive military action in Gaza, blockade to assistance, and potential violations of international humanitarian laws.

 

REPLY

 

1        This question for written answer was addressed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in their ministerial statements on “Situation in the Middle East” at the Parliamentary sitting on 22 September 2025.

 

 

QUESTION

 

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) in view of the number of UN member states recognising the Palestinian state, including declared intentions by Australia and key G7 members to do so at the next UN General Assembly, whether Singapore will reconsider its current position; and (b) what factors does the Government consider when assessing sovereign statehood recognition in accordance with international law.

 

REPLY

 

1        This question for written answer was addressed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in their ministerial statements on “Situation in the Middle East” at the Parliamentary sitting on 22 September 2025.

 

 

.         .         .         .         .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 SEPTEMBER 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Replies to Parliamentary Questions, 23 September 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more