Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Replies to Parliamentary Questions, 23 September 2025

QUESTION

Mr Saktiandi Supaat: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) whether Government organisations (i) obtain updates on new initiatives from private organisations coordinating humanitarian relief efforts, such as Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation and Humanity Matters and (ii) track and report whether aid contributions collected from Singaporeans face any restrictions in delivery to Gaza; and (b) how can Singaporeans best contribute to such Middle East humanitarian relief efforts.

REPLY

1 This question for written answer was addressed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in their ministerial statements on “Situation in the Middle East” at the Parliamentary sitting on 22 September 2025.

QUESTION

Ms Hazlina Abdul Halim: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what measures can Singapore deploy to assist the Palestine Authority towards statehood and accelerate implementation of the Two-State Solution; and (b) under what circumstances will Singapore consider stronger actions such as sanctions or embargo on Israel or recognising Palestine as a state, given the excessive military action in Gaza, blockade to assistance, and potential violations of international humanitarian laws.

REPLY

QUESTION

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) in view of the number of UN member states recognising the Palestinian state, including declared intentions by Australia and key G7 members to do so at the next UN General Assembly, whether Singapore will reconsider its current position; and (b) what factors does the Government consider when assessing sovereign statehood recognition in accordance with international law.

REPLY

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 SEPTEMBER 2025