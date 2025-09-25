iMobie Launches FocuSee 2.0: AI Screen Recorder Delivers Professional-Quality Videos in 50% Less Time

FocuSee 2.0: AI Screen Recorder

iMobie launches FocuSee 2.0, an AI-powered screen recorder that transforms raw recordings into polished videos, simplifying editing for professional results.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMobie Inc., a cutting-edge company focused on digital software solutions, announces the release of FocuSee 2.0, significantly enhancing the popular screen recording software with integrated AI capabilities.The update brings 6 powerful AI features that automatically transform raw screen recordings into polished, professional videos. No complex editing skills required: users can now produce high-quality demos, tutorials, online courses, and marketing videos in minutes instead of hours.From Auto-Zoom to AI Screen RecorderFocuSee has become a trusted solution for indie developers, creators, educators, and professionals, praised for simplifying video editing with its core auto-zoom feature."Users consistently tell us their biggest challenge isn't recording. It's the time-consuming editing process that follows. Most spend 50% of their time on post-production tasks like removing silence, adding captions, and polishing video," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie.He adds, "FocuSee 2.0 addresses these pain points by integrating proven AI technologies into the editing workflow. Users can now create engaging, professional videos that would typically require expensive editing software or outsourced production services. We've essentially automated the editing process while maintaining the simplicity our users love."Experience the latest FocuSee now: https://focusee.imobie.com/ What's New in FocuSee 2.0?Packed with advanced AI innovations and enhancements, FocuSee 2.0 brings a range of exciting upgrades designed to help users streamline the workflow.AI Virtual Avatar: Eliminate Camera ShynessThe new AI Virtual Avatar feature creates realistic digital presenters, solving a common challenge for users who prefer to stay off-camera. Users can maintain personal connections with their audience while protecting privacy. It is perfect for tutorials, marketing videos, or product demos AI Audio Optimization: Boost Efficiency and Sound QualityThe AI Filler Word & Silence Remover automatically detects and removes unwanted silences, stutters, and filler words, such as “uh” or “um,” resulting in smoother and more polished delivery. Meanwhile, the screen recording automatically adapts and aligns with the trimmed audio, so the visuals always stay in sync and consistent. Paired with AI Noise Removal & Voice Enhancer, it cleans up background noise and improves vocal clarity, providing studio-quality sound.AI Background Removal & Subtitles: Enhance Visuals and AccessibilityFocuSee 2.0's AI automation handles tedious editing tasks that typically consume hours. The AI Background Removal feature can easily replace or remove video backgrounds for distraction-free visuals. AI Subtitles support speech recognition in over 50 languages, instantly generating accurate, time-synced captions to boost accessibility and viewer comprehension.Enhanced cursor animations, a refined interface, and improved performance ensure a seamless workflow in FocuSee 2.0, further reinforcing its mission to make professional video production accessible to all.Compatibility and PriceFocuSee works on both Windows and macOS, with prices from $24.99 at https://focusee.imobie.com/pricing.htm About iMobieiMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for users worldwide. Visit: https://www.imobie.com/

