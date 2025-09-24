Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Champions Regional Solar Cooperation to Drive Inclusive Growth at ISA APAC Meeting

ISA regional committee meeting APAC

COLOMBO, DELHI, SRI LANKA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Seventh Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for Asia and the Pacific opened today in Colombo, affirming ISA’s role as a powerful convener for clean energy cooperation and spotlighting Sri Lanka’s leadership in the solar transition.The high-level opening was led by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Dr Harini Amarasuriya, who delivered the inaugural address, calling for deeper regional collaboration, inclusive access to technology, and focused support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and lower-middle-income countries. Emphasising the urgency of energy equity, she noted: “We welcome ISA’s efforts to expand the Global Solar Facility and urge a focused approach for Small Island Developing States and lower-middle-income countries in this region. These countries face high costs, limited land, and grid constraints—but also immense potential in decentralised solar and storage-based solutions. Sri Lanka supports ISA’s four strategic pillars and is working to establish a STAR Centre in Colombo as a regional hub for solar training and research.”The meeting marked a significant milestone with the signing of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) between ISA and the Government of Sri Lanka, in the presence of the Prime Minister. Exchanged by Hon. Eng. Kumara Jayakody, Minister of Energy, and Mr Ashish Khanna, Director General of ISA, the agreement outlines a strategic roadmap for accelerating solar deployment, financing, and institutional capacity in Sri Lanka.Hon’ble Minister Kumara Jayakody, Minister of Energy, Sri Lanka, highlighted the value of global cooperation in advancing clean energy. “Our national goal is to achieve 70% renewable energy in electricity generation by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Solar energy is central to this vision. We welcome the signing of the Pledge of Support for the ISA SIDS Platform, which is a testament to ISA’s implementation focus. The Platform will help Small Island Developing States benefit from economies of scale, reduced transaction costs through competitive bidding, and enhanced knowledge exchange. ISA’s shift from ambition to action is clearly reflected in the country frameworks and partnerships signed today, translating regional cooperation into tangible impact.”H.E. Mr Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, reiterated India’s steadfast support to ISA and the collaborative frameworks it offers. He said, “India’s energy transition journey—marked by achieving 50% installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources five years ahead of schedule—demonstrates what collective ambition and decisive action can achieve. The International Solar Alliance, born from a vision shared by India and France, has evolved into a powerful platform for advancing solar solutions, especially for SIDS and developing economies. As Sri Lanka charts its path toward achieving 70% renewable energy by 2030, we take pride in our growing energy partnership. Through ISA, we have the opportunity to light up not just homes, but futures—together, under the shared strength of the sun.”ISA Director General Mr Ashish Khanna highlighted, “The Asia and the Pacific region, with its vast diversity and shared aspirations, holds a central role in shaping the global solar energy landscape. As we move from ambition to action, this Regional Committee Meeting offers a timely and strategic platform to define a practical, action-oriented agenda. ISA’s approach in the region is anchored in four key pillars: mobilising catalytic finance to enable private sector participation, strengthening institutional capacities for effective implementation, fostering regional platforms for coordination and knowledge sharing, and enabling innovation and technology deployment to accelerate the energy transition. We are committed to working in close partnership with each Member State to design tailored, impactful interventions aligned with national priorities—towards a resilient, inclusive, and solar-powered future for the Asia-Pacific.”Key Outcomes and Announcements:• Signing of the Country Partnership Framework between ISA and Sri Lanka.• CPF exchanges with Fiji, Kiribati, and the Solomon Islands.• MoU signed with ICIMOD to advance solar cooperation in mountainous regions.• Pledge of Support adopted by leaders from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) for the ISA SIDS Platform – a transformative digital initiative anchored by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the World Bank, aimed at accelerating inclusive, climate-resilient energy access across island nations.• Regional sessions held on digital energy solutions, cross-border renewables trade, and startup innovation through the SolarX APAC pitch competition.The meeting continues on 17 July, with sessions focused on operationalising the SIDS Platform, scaling technology-driven solutions, and deepening institutional frameworks for implementation.The Colombo meeting sends a powerful message: the Asia-Pacific region is united in its solar ambition, and ISA is firmly at the heart of this transformation, connecting countries, catalysing capital, and converting plans into action.

