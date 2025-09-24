Jeremy Glickstein Photography Expands Services to Capture the Full Journey from Proposal to Wedding Day

A cinematic moment on Chicago's iconic Lyric opera stage as a bride and groom hold hands, captured by Chicago wedding photographer Jeremy Glickstein.

I believe wedding photography should be cinematic, soulful, unexpected, surprising and filled with authentic emotion that lasts for generations.” — Jeremy Glickstein

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy Glickstein Photography, a Chicago-based studio known for cinematic, bespoke, and soulful wedding storytelling, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include proposal and engagement photography packages.This expansion allows couples to work with one photographer for every milestone — from the surprise proposal to the engagement session, all the way through their wedding day.“Couples are looking for more than just wedding photos — they want their full story told,” said founder Jeremy Glickstein. “By expanding into proposals and engagements, we can be there from the very first chapter to create artful, lasting memories. We capture the true vibe of each couple — unexpected, uninhibited, and completely their own. Our clients tend to be creatives, bold thinkers, and those who value authenticity. We’ve photographed Wes Anderson–inspired weddings, worked with neuro-diverse couples, and are proud allies of the LGBTQ+ community. We thrive in telling unique love stories.”Why This Expansion MattersProposal Photography — Discreet planning support and cinematic storytelling for unforgettable “yes” moments.Engagement Sessions — Personalized shoots designed to reflect each couple’s unique story.Wedding Photography — Full-day coverage for offbeat, cinematic, and luxury weddings in Chicago and beyond.With this full-journey approach, couples benefit from consistent artistry, a comfortable working relationship, and timeless images that avoid clichés.Couples can explore package details and see portfolio highlights at www.jeremyglicksteinphotography.com

