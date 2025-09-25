Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Market Anticipated to Grow at 12% CAGR

The Business Research Company

TBRC’s Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Market In 2025?

The market size of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) business intelligence sector has seen quick expansion lately. Its size will increase from $21.38 billion in 2024 to $24.03 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The historic progression in the market can be ascribed to factors such as the growing adoption of digital transformation, escalating demand for fraud detection, intensifying orders for risk management, a surge in regulatory compliance obligations, and increase in accessible customer data.

The business intelligence market in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) is set to experience a remarkable surge in the following years, expected to reach a value of $37.87 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 12.0%. This significant expansion in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, such as increased adoption of cloud analysis, enhanced use of artificial intelligence, a rising emphasis on customer experience, an expanding number of fintech establishments, and ongoing efforts to optimize operational costs. During the forecast timeline, one can expect major trends to emerge such as the evolution of artificial intelligence, the incorporation of cloud computing, the introduction of technology-powered fraud detection functions, strides in real-time analytics, and remarkable advancements made in predictive modelling.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Market?

The uptake of digital banking services is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) business intelligence sector. Such digital solutions are electronic platforms and services that let users carry out banking operations online or via mobile gadgets, negating the need for a physical branch visit. The usage of such solutions is on the rise, thanks to broader smartphone and internet access, which ensures that banking services are easy to use and conveniently accessible to customers. Business intelligence in the BFSI sector aids digital banking by real-time analysis of customer transactions and behaviours, which allows banks to deliver customised services and offers, thus enhancing customer interaction and satisfaction. For example, as per the European Central Bank, a central bank based in Germany, in the first half of 2023, there was a 24.3% surge in contactless card transactions, reaching 20.9 billion transactions—a rise from the same timeframe in 2022. Consequently, this increase in the uptake of digital banking services promotes the growth of the BFSI business intelligence sector.

Who Are The Key Players In The Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Industry?

Major players in the Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

• Informatica LLC

• Judge Group

• Persistent Systems

• Speridian Group

What Are The Top Trends In The Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Industry?

Leading corporations in the BFSI business intelligence industry are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like AI agents to augment predictive analytics, automate decision-making procedures, enrich customer insights, and streamline risk management mechanisms. These AI agents are software programs that independently understand their environment, process the accrued data, make decisions, and act accordingly to meet specific objectives. For example, in November 2024, BUSINESSNEXT Inc., a composable cloud solution provider from India for the financial sector, introduced AGENTNEXT. This AI agent platform, specifically created for the BFSI sector, aims to modernize banking operations by automating about 60-70% of mundane tasks. The platform is supplemented with AI-driven banker assistants and AI-empowered contact centers that enhance sales, marketing, lending, and customer service efficiency. The introduction of AI-driven automation and sophisticated analytics features within the BFSI business intelligence platforms increases operational efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and fosters personalized financial services for a superior customer experience.

What Segments Are Covered In The Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Market Report?

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) business intelligence market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Risk Management, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Customer Management, Compliance And Security Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banks, Commercial Banks, Investment Banks

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Data Visualization Tools, Data Management Platforms, Analytics And Reporting Software, Predictive Analytics Software, Risk Management Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Development Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Market By 2025?

In the Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report details the state of the market across several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

