The Business Research Company's Quantum-Resistant Network Intrusion Prevention Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

In the upcoming years expected to reach a valuation of $6.67 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 34.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

Quantum-Resistant Network Intrusion Prevention Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for quantum-resistant network intrusion prevention has seen a substantial increase in recent times. It is projected to rise from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $2.04 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8%. The considerable growth throughout the historical phase is due to a higher rate of cyberattacks, an increasing dependence on the digital foundation, the escalating threat from quantum-based cyberattacks, growing apprehensions regarding quantum computing threats, and the wide acceptance of digital banking platforms.

The market for quantum-resistant network intrusion prevention is set to witness an impressive surge in the upcoming years, expected to reach a valuation of $6.67 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 34.5%. The predicted growth in this timeframe is due to the increased usage of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, an uptick in quantum-resistant encryption integration, heightened demand for quantum-secure network security solutions, evolving cybersecurity rules and regulations, and a rise in the availability of cloud-based solutions. Notable trends for the forecast period include the creation of hybrid classical-quantum encryption models, the incorporation of adaptive threat response mechanisms, continuous advancements in cryptographic research, the development of effective quantum algorithms, and the innovation of secure communication networks.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Quantum-Resistant Network Intrusion Prevention Market?

The rise in cyberattacks is predicted to fuel the quantum-resistant network intrusion prevention market's expansion. These attacks are intentional, malicious efforts made by individuals or groups to breach, disrupt, harm, or illicitly access computer systems, networks, or data. The growing digitization and broadening online connectivity and data sharing are contributing to the rise in these attacks, making more opportunities for hackers to take advantage of. Quantum-resistant network intrusion prevention works to counter this by utilizing sophisticated cryptographic algorithms capable of holding off threats from quantum computing, thereby enhancing overall network security. It lowers the probability of data breaches by offering adaptive, longstanding protection, thereby boosting overall cybersecurity resilience. For instance, the Department of Defence Australia, a government agency in Australia, reported in November 2023 that the Australian Cyber Security Centre documented over 94,000 cybercrime reports in 2022-2023, marking a 23% rise from 2021-2022. Hence, the escalating count of cyberattacks is prompting the growth of the quantum-resistant network intrusion prevention market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Quantum-Resistant Network Intrusion Prevention Market?

Major players in the Quantum-Resistant Network Intrusion Prevention Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Thales S.A.

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

• Kudelski IoT S.A.

• DigiCert Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Quantum-Resistant Network Intrusion Prevention Market In The Future?

In the quantum-resistant network intrusion prevention industry, leading enterprises are turning to high-tech solutions such as post-quantum cryptography algorithms to achieve durable, adaptable network security. Post-quantum cryptography algorithms are encryption techniques developed to withstand attacks from quantum computers and to secure data and communications, even when conventional cryptographic systems can be cracked by quantum computing capabilities. For example, in November 2024, Kudelski IoT, a digital security and technology firm based in Switzerland, unveiled a quantum-resistant security IP designed to safeguard semiconductors from potential quantum threats in the future. This cutting-edge solution integrates post-quantum cryptography algorithms into semiconductor designs, empowering devices to fend off not just current but also upcoming quantum-based cyber threats. The integral IP ensures the secure exchange of keys and encryption of data for connected devices, rendering it appropriate for use in industries like automotive, industrial IoT, and other sectors demanding high levels of security.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Quantum-Resistant Network Intrusion Prevention Market Growth

The quantum-resistant network intrusion prevention market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Energy And Utilities, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Quantum-Resilient Firewalls, Secure Routers And Gateways, Specialized Intrusion Prevention Appliances

2) By Software: Post-Quantum Encryption Algorithms, Network Monitoring And Analytics Tools, Artificial Intelligence-Based Threat Detection Platforms

3) By Services: Managed Security Services, Integration And Deployment, Post-Quantum Cryptography Consulting

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Quantum-Resistant Network Intrusion Prevention Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market of Quantum-Resistant Network Intrusion Prevention. It is predicted that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific within the forecasted period. The regions that this report encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

