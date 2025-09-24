Chinese Entrepreneurs Share China’s Brand Story at the United Nations for the Sixth Time Chinese Entrepreneurs Share China’s Brand Story at the United Nations for the Sixth Time Chinese Entrepreneurs Share China’s Brand Story at the United Nations for the Sixth Time Chinese Entrepreneurs Share China’s Brand Story at the United Nations for the Sixth Time Chinese Entrepreneurs Share China’s Brand Story at the United Nations for the Sixth Time

BEIJING, CHINA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a core component of the sixth “Chinese Brands at the United Nations” series, the “2025 Enterprise Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum” was recently held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Co-hosted by the SME Cooperation and Development Promotion Center and the China Brand Innovation and Development Project, the event garnered significant attention from relevant UN departments and delegations from various countries.Scene from the “2025 Enterprise Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum.” (Photo provided by the organizer)In the opening address, Li Nan, Secretary-General of the China Brand Innovation and Development Project and Executive Deputy Director of the Brand Office of the SME Cooperation and Development Promotion Center, stated that this marks the sixth time a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs has taken the UN stage to systematically showcase the achievements of Chinese brands and elaborate on their practices and innovations in pursuing sustainable development goals and social responsibility.The forum was attended by officials from the UN Economic and Social Council’s Sustainable Development Office, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UN Correspondents Association, and permanent missions of multiple countries to the UN, alongside business and media representatives from China and the United States. Glenn Holz, Senior Advisor to the UN Sustainable Development Goals Investment Division, remarked that Chinese enterprises are a vital force in responding to the UN’s call to action, making outstanding contributions to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He expressed hope that more Chinese enterprises would participate in the future to co-create a sustainable future.Chinese enterprise representatives from various sectors, including healthcare, wellness services, hotel management, machinery manufacturing, and modern agriculture, shared their growth journeys and brand stories guided by sustainable development principles. During the event, they jointly signed the China Brand United Nations Declaration, solemnly pledging to uphold the principles of integrity, innovation, environmental protection, and energy efficiency in future operations, implement sustainable development strategies, actively fulfill social responsibilities, promote outstanding Chinese culture, and safeguard the international reputation of Chinese brands.On the same day, a promotional video showcasing outstanding Chinese entrepreneurs was simultaneously broadcast on large electronic screens in New York’s Times Square, using visuals to present the charm of Chinese entrepreneurs to the world.For more information, please visit the website: http://www.smec.org.cn/

