Go Local Arizona Praises Surprise AZ General Business License Fee Reduction

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surprise cuts fees in half, but Go Local Arizona says small businesses deserve full repeal of costly, pointless general business license taxes.

Go Local Arizona applauds the Surprise City Council for unanimously voting to cut the city’s initial general business license fee in half—from $168 to $84—effective January 1, 2026. The decision marks progress toward lowering barriers for entrepreneurs, but local business advocate Neil A. Schneider says Arizona’s small businesses need much more relief. Founded by Schneider in 2020, Go Local Arizona is a small business advocacy organization that promotes supporting local businesses to help increase their net income.

“The Surprise City Council just took a huge step in the right direction by reducing the initial general licensing fee for businesses,” said Schneider. “But let’s be honest—this is still an annual tax with no real value. Small business owners shouldn’t have to pay arbitrary fees in every city they cross into. With nearly two dozen different municipalities in the Valley alone, this patchwork of rules is unacceptable. Our mission is to see these fees eliminated, not just reduced.”

Blue collar businesses who cross into multiple local cities are expected to pay a fee in each municipality, Schneider asserts. "So what happens is those who follow the ordinances are penalized." He also believes city resources are better spent enforcing general business license compliance that has little to no benefit for consumers or business owners.

Surprise leaders say the move reflects their commitment to small business. Councilmember Nick Haney called the vote the result of “honest conversations turned into meaningful action that will strengthen the small businesses that are the heartbeat of our community.” Vice Mayor Jack Hastings added, “Cutting the fee in half makes Surprise more business-friendly, more competitive, and more supportive of entrepreneurs.”

Others, however, argue the change doesn’t go far enough. Eric Fowler, chair of the Maricopa County Libertarian Party, described the licensing system as inefficient and symbolic, costing more to administer than it brings in. “By reducing or eliminating these fees and pairing them with downsizing, we can foster liberty, efficiency, and a thriving economy,” Fowler said.

Fowler and Schneider were both outspoken when the City of Tempe proposed, and passed a new $25 general business license in July of 2025.

Schneider points out that while Surprise is moving in the right direction, other cities are moving backward. Tempe recently imposed a new general business license, adding to the maze of regulations that business owners must navigate. “Cities can’t confidently tell us exactly where this money is going,” said Schneider. “Meanwhile, small businesses are left wasting hours on compliance when they should be serving customers and creating local jobs.”

Schneider urged business owners and residents to join the movement. “We will keep fighting until general business licenses across Arizona are $0,” he said. “But it will take many voices working together to make that happen.

One way small businesses can get involved is through membership in Go Local Arizona, which directly supports this effort. After all, what other chamber is standing up to eliminate these unnecessary fees for you?”

Key Points:

-Surprise voted unanimously to cut its initial general business license fee from $168 to $84 starting Jan. 1, 2026.

-Surprise still charges an $84 annual renewal fee for general business licenses.

-Tempe, AZ and other Arizona cities continue to impose or expand general business license fees.

-Fees = Taxes according to Neil A. Schneider, founder of Go Local Arizona.

-Go Local Arizona is leading efforts to remove these burdens statewide and calls on business owners to join the cause.

Go Local Arizona is an organization promoting Arizona small businesses through engaging networking, a robust and modern business directory, and a supportive community of like-minded entrepreneurs. They offer small business marketing training opportunities, and run 20+ Facebook groups to connect businesses with consumers. They support and promote small and medium sized businesses. Go Local Arizona is dedicated to helping small businesses grow by connecting them with new leads and customers and increasing their net income.

Unlike chambers of commerce, Go Local Arizona does not take memberships from any city or government entity. Their members are small businesses and Arizona entrepreneurs. Go Local Arizona has no corporate membership available.

To learn more or JOIN Go Local Arizona - visit: https://www.GoLocalArizona.com

Media contact Neil A. Schneider (602) 633-4318

