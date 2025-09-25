Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Market to Expand at a 28% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $5.28 Bn

Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Market Worth?

In recent years, the market size for personalized newsletters, generated by artificial intelligence, has seen an explosive growth. With an expected increase from $1.54 billion in 2024 to $1.97 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected at 28.2%. Factors that contributed to this growth in the past include a heightened demand for personalized content, a surge in the use of artificial intelligence in marketing automation, an uptick in digital media consumption, a growing emphasis on customer engagement, and an increased necessity for real-time analytics and insights.

Expectations are high for the sizable expansion of the AI-generated personalized newsletter market, which is predicted to reach $5.28 billion by 2029, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. This surge over the forecast period can be attributed to the rising dependency on data-centered marketing plans, the escalating use of email for direct marketing purposes, increased investments in automated content tools, the abundant availability of customer behavior data, and the progressive digital shift in customer experiences. Key trends during the projected period include advancements in generative AI for dynamic content creation, development of AI models for real-time user behavior analysis, innovations in multilingual content customization, advancements in integration with CRM and martech platforms, and the creation of no-code AI tools for the automation of newsletters.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence-generated personalized newsletter market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27588&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Market?

The artificial intelligence-generated personalized newsletter market is predicted to expand significantly, largely due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. These solutions involve the provision of computing services like storage, processing, and applications through the internet as opposed to local infrastructure. Businesses and individuals are increasingly harnessing the power of cloud services for their scalability and cost-effectiveness. When applied to artificial intelligence-generated personalized newsletters, cloud-based solutions offer scalable storage, real-time data processing, and smooth amalgamation with user data to produce highly customized content effectively. For example, according to Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, by December 2023, there was a 4.2% increase from 2021, to 45.2% of EU enterprises that utilized cloud computing services. This rising favorability towards cloud-based solutions thus serves as a key driver for the growth of the artificial intelligence-generated personalized newsletter market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Global Market Report 2025 include:

• HubSpot Inc.

• Bloomreach Inc.

• The Rocket Science Group LLC

• Brevo SAS

• Salesloft Inc.

• Braze Inc.

• ActiveCampaign LLC

• GetResponse Sp. z o.o.

• Iterable Inc.

• Persado Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Market?

Key players in the artificial intelligence-aided personalized newsletter arena are prioritizing the creation of innovative offerings, such as AI-powered tools for generating content, to improve client interactions and make digital communications more efficient. AI-powered tools for generating content are software applications that utilize machine learning and natural language processing to automatically generate tailored, quality-rich text, images, or media for promotional and communication use. For instance, Germany's Ionos Group SE, a firm specializing in web hosting and cloud computing, introduced an AI-enabled email marketing product in July 2023. It's specifically crafted to help SMEs and startups increase their digital customer base. Without needing prior marketing knowledge, enterprises can easily create appealing newsletters and subject headers using AI. This product offers over 50 customizable templates, guarantees GDPR-compliant data management through a double opt-in feature, allows tracking of campaign performance, and includes an easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor for smooth newsletter construction and management.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Market Share?

The artificial intelligence-generated personalized newsletter market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Personalization Type: Content Personalization, Layout Personalization, Timing Personalization, Frequency Personalization, Other Personalization Types

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Application: Media And Publishing, E-Commerce, Education, Healthcare, Financial Services, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Enterprises, Individuals, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Content Creation Software, Analytics And Reporting Software, Personalization Engines, Automation Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services

View the full artificial intelligence-generated personalized newsletter market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-generated-personalized-newsletter-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for artificial intelligence-generated personalized newsletters. It is projected that the fastest growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. The global market report for 2025 includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Newsletter Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai Based Personalization Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-based-personalization-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai Content Generation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-content-generation-global-market-report

Ai In Social Media Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-social-media-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.