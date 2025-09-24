Unconventional Wisdom: The Search for America’s Soul

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and longtime Democratic National Security and Communications strategist Doug Wilson joins Brian for an expansive conversation about what’s at stake in US foreign policy at a time of global upheaval. Drawing on decades of experience in government, the private sector, and political campaigns, Wilson reflects on how Trump’s second term has upended America’s role in the world — from dealing with autocrats to the collapse of US credibility abroad. The two dig into the fallout of the Afghanistan withdrawal, shifting dynamics in the Middle East, the Gaza war and famine, Iran’s nuclear challenge, and why tools like public diplomacy and humanitarian aid - integral to developing trust — are now America’s most neglected tools. Along the way, Wilson shares candid insights from his time as national security advisor to presidential candidates from Gary Hart to Pete Buttigieg, lessons from the Pentagon, and why adapting US foreign policy to new frameworks will require fresh voices, bolder leadership, and a willingness to restore credibility to the values that resonate with Americans.