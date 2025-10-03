Water and Power: Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia at Odds Over Africa’s Largest Dam

In this episode of Middle East Focus, hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj are joined by MEI Senior Fellow Mirette F. Mabrouk to unpack the growing tensions over the recently inaugurated Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile. With no water-sharing agreement with Ethiopia in place after decades of negotiations, what options remain for downstream Egypt and Sudan? The discussion explores the political, economic, and security stakes of the dispute, prospects for averting open conflict, and what the issue reveals about the shifting balance of power in the Horn of Africa.

This episode was recorded on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.