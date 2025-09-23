Governor Abbott Announces Over $26 Million Investment In South Texas Infrastructure

TEXAS, September 23 - September 23, 2025 | Weslaco, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced an investment of over $26 million in South Texas airport and water infrastructure projects to stimulate the local economy of the Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at Mid-Valley Airport.

"The Rio Grande Valley is absolutely booming," said Governor Abbott. "The millions of people who work in the Rio Grande Valley are truly instrumental to the future success of our state. Because of who you are, because of how large you are, and because of everything that you contribute to the state of Texas, you are an important part of the Texas economic juggernaut. Today, I brought with me two proclamations that represent sources of funding for water and drainage and airport improvements. Texas will be part of the growing Rio Grande Valley every step of the way."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott emphasized that the Rio Grande Valley is one of Texas' fastest-growing regions. The Governor noted that the Rio Grande Valley is critical to Texas' economic strength, highlighting that the millions of people living and working there are key to the state's economic success. Additionally, the Governor presented proclamations directing funds from House Bill 500 to be appropriated for eight airport restoration projects and water and drainage improvements. Governor Abbott was also awarded the key to the City of Weslaco by Mayor Adrian Gonzalez in honor of the Governor's ongoing commitment to the businesses and people of South Texas.

The Governor was joined by Senator Adam Hinojosa, Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, Representative Armando Martinez, Weslaco Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Garza, and other state and local officials.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.

Read the Governor's proclamations here and here.