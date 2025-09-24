Mailbird Expands to macOS, Bringing Popular Email Client to Apple Users

Mailbird - Email app for the Apple App Store

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Email client developer Mailbird has released its application on the Apple App Store, marking the company's first expansion to macOS after 13 years of Windows-only availability.

The email management software, which launched in 2012, serves multiple email accounts through a unified inbox and integrates with productivity applications including WhatsApp, Slack, and Google Calendar. The company reports building a user base in the millions on Windows.

Alexis Dollé, Head of Growth at Mailbird, says: "The Mac release addresses frequent user requests for cross-platform availability. The timing coincides with increased demand for email client alternatives as remote work has expanded professional communication needs."

The macOS version maintains the same feature set as the Windows application:

Unified inbox management across unlimited email accounts.

Third-party integrations for productivity tools.

Advanced search and filtering tools for managing large inboxes.

Customizable layouts and themes to adapt to individual preferences.

Keyboard shortcuts and quick actions to speed up everyday workflows.

The application is available as a free download through the Apple App Store, with premium features available through paid upgrades.

Mailbird competes in the email client market alongside applications such as Microsoft Outlook, Apple Mail, and Thunderbird. The company has received industry recognition for interface design and productivity features.

About Mailbird Founded in 2012, Mailbird develops email management software for individual and business users. The company is headquartered with additional information available at www.getmailbird.com.

Media Contact: Christin Baumgarten Operations Manager cb@getmailbird.com

