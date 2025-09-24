Caldera Films Releases InCircus Documentary Series Showcasing Cirque du Soleil Aerialist Silvia Dopazo

InCircus Silvia Dopazo by Enrique Caldera Cirque Du Soleil Bazzar

Miami video production company follows the inspiring journey of a young trainer who became the center-stage aerialist for Cirque du Soleil’s Bazzar.

InCircus is about daring to dream and watching that dream become reality” — Enrique Caldera

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caldera Films, a Miami video production company led by director Enrique Caldera, has released InCircus, a three-part short documentary series capturing the extraordinary rise of Silvia Dopazo from a trainer in Miami to a Cirque du Soleil headliner.When Caldera Films first met Silvia in 2021, she was teaching aerial training sessions in Miami. During one of their earliest conversations, Silvia shared a profound fear: leaving this world without leaving a mark. Weeks later, she voiced her bold dream — to stand center stage as a featured aerialist for Cirque du Soleil. Soon after, Cirque called her, and she was cast in the starring role for its international production Bazzar.InCircus chronicles this transformation through three chapters:• Part One introduces Silvia in Miami, a young trainer with an audacious vision.• Part Two follows her to Montreal for her final audition with Cirque du Soleil, where the dream became tangible.• Part Three captures Silvia’s performances during the last days of the Bazzar world tour, filmed across South America and U.S. cities, including the emotional finale.For director Enrique Caldera, Silvia’s story resonated deeply:“I immediately connected with Silvia during that first meeting when she said she feared leaving this world without leaving a mark. That same drive fuels me — That is also my internal fire that I hope never really fades because it gives me great motivation to push for great things. In the corporate world my clients know very well that I will do absolutely everything in my power to get the best I can out of the resources they provide."The InCircus series blends cinematic visuals with intimate storytelling, highlighting not only Silvia’s artistic triumph but also Caldera Films’ core mission: producing content that connects human ambition with cinematic power. From corporate interviews and branded content to documentaries and features, Caldera Films applies this same commitment to every project.The series is now available to watch online on Youtube:• Part One – Dreaming Big in Miami ( https://youtu.be/b5Y4qomc03Q?si=GgHroBiShc9odk27 • Part Two – Montreal Audition ( https://youtu.be/gVJupSl4JUY?si=BAtiyVn8JZ2fVUG2 • [Part Three – Center Stage at Cirque du Soleil Bazzar ( https://youtu.be/98ZGcXelUaU?si=pIZhMmozrPBOO9YE “InCircus is about daring to dream and watching that dream become reality,” said Enrique Caldera. “Silvia’s journey shows what’s possible with resilience and vision, and it reflects the kind of cinematic storytelling we bring to every production for our clients.”Caldera Films has built a reputation for balancing creative vision with production excellence, serving Fortune 500 companies, startups, and agencies across industries such as healthcare, real estate, and technology. With a footprint that extends from Miami to Houston, Los Angeles, and New York, the studio is positioned to serve both local and international clients seeking high-end video production.As video content continues to dominate digital platforms, Caldera believes stories like Silvia’s are a reminder that cinematic storytelling is not only powerful but necessary for brands that want to stand out. “Companies that invest in cinematic storytelling are already ahead,” Caldera noted. “Miami video production services by Caldera Films help brands stay relevant and win market share.”From short docuseries to branded campaigns, Caldera Films specializes in turning real people and authentic stories into cinematic experiences. Whether you’re in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, or abroad, we bring your vision to life. Contact us at hello@calderafilms.com if you want us to tell your story.

InCircus - The Life of an Aerialist - Part 3 by Enrique Caldera

