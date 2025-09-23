Wednesday, September 24, 2025
CANADA, September 23 - Note: All times local and subject to change
New York City, United States of America
9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at the First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy.
Notes for media:
10:40 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.
Note for media:
National Capital Region, Canada
2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
West Block
Parliament Hill
4:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.
Mackenzie Doors
West Block
Parliament Hill
Note for media:
4:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.
Third floor
West Block
Parliament Hill
Note for media:
5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver brief remarks ahead of a signing ceremony.
Second floor
West Block
Parliament Hill
Notes for media:
5:55 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a dinner for the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.
Closed to media
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.