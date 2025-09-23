Wednesday, September 24, 2025

CANADA, September 23 - Note: All times local and subject to change

New York City, United States of America

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at the First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy.

Notes for media:

10:40 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

Note for media:

National Capital Region, Canada

2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

West Block

Parliament Hill

4:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.

Mackenzie Doors

West Block

Parliament Hill

Note for media:

4:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.

Third floor

West Block

Parliament Hill

Note for media:

5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver brief remarks ahead of a signing ceremony.

Second floor

West Block

Parliament Hill

Notes for media:

5:55 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a dinner for the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.

Closed to media