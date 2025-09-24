Huateng Pharma to Highlight PEG Derivatives and Key Pharmaceutical Intermediates at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

CHANGSHA, HUNAN, CHINA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Huateng Pharma) is pleased to announce its participation at CPHI Frankfurt 2025, the premier global event for the pharmaceutical industry. The company will showcase its extensive product portfolio and advanced manufacturing capabilities at Booth 4.1H64.

Visitors to the booth will be able to explore:

PEG Derivatives: Huateng Pharma provides a wide range of PEG derivatives, including:

Monodispersed PEGs: mPEG36-PEG, N3-PEG11-NH2, OH-PEG6-COOH.

Polydisperse PEGs: mPEG-pALD, DSPE-PEG-Mannose, HZ-PEG-HZ.

Multi-arm PEGs: Y-shape PEGs, 4-arm PEGs, 8-arm PEGs.

These derivatives are applied in ADC linker design, PROTAC conjugation, PEGylation, dye labeling, and nanoparticle stabilization.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates: Huateng Pharma also supplies key intermediates for late-stage clinical and marketed APIs, including:

Aficamten Intermediate: 1-Methyl-1H-Pyrazole-4-Carboxylic Acid (CAS 5952-92-1).

Voxelotor Intermediate: 1-Isopropyl-1H-pyrazole-5-boronic acid, pinacol ester (CAS 1282518-60-8).

Loxoprofen Intermediate: 2-(4-Bromomethyl-phenyl)-propionic acid (CAS 111128-12-2).

Fine Chemicals: Specialty ingredients such as Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate (UVA filter, CAS 302776-68-7), Tetrahydrocurcumin (antioxidant, CAS 36062-04-1), and Piroctone Olamine (anti-fungal, CAS 68890-66-4), etc.

Veterinary APIs: Including Fluralaner, Afoxolaner, and Atipamezole HCl.

The company operates a 5,000 m² R&D center equipped with nearly 100 advanced analytical and testing instruments, including 400 MHz NMR, LC/MS, HPLC, and GC systems. Its 34,000 m² GMP-compliant plant includes four multifunctional production workshops, 100,000-grade dust-free clean rooms, and more than 800 advanced facilities such as enamel reactors, stainless steel hydrogenation reactors, and nitrogen production systems. By integrating DCS and SIS digital systems, Huateng Pharma enables real-time process monitoring and seamless scale-up from lab to pilot to commercial production.

“We look forward to welcoming industry professionals to our booth at CPHI Frankfurt 2025. This event is an excellent opportunity to present our product lines and discuss how Huateng Pharma can support global drug development with high-quality, scalable solutions,” said Sonia Lee, Head of business development at Huateng Pharma.

Huateng Pharma invites all attendees to visit Booth 4.1H64 to learn more and explore potential collaborations.

About Huateng Pharma

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a world-leading supplier of PEG derivatives, pharmaceutical intermediates, fine chemicals, and veterinary APIs. With a comprehensive R&D center and state-of-the-art GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities, Huateng Pharma provides reliable solutions from laboratory research to large-scale commercial production. The company is committed to supporting the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries with high-quality products and technical expertise.

