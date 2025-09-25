Samsung Biologics' Majority Union Files Formal Complaints on ESG, Labor Failures

'SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS WAY' Rejected

Union Warns Alleged Trust Violations Pose Significant Risks to Client Relationships

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Labor Union of Samsung Biologics, the certified majority union representing over half of the company's employees, announced today that it has filed multiple complaints with the Ministry of Employment and Labor and a criminal indictment with the Incheon Yeonsu Police Station against the company and one of its executives.​The union states that the legal actions are a response to a series of unresolved issues, including alleged violations of the Labor Standards Act and the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act.​▲ Details of Official Complaints​The Samsung Biologics Labor Union confirmed the filings include the following allegations:​Unilateral Changes to Rules of Employment: The company unilaterally strengthened disciplinary measures within its Information Security Policy without the legally required consent of the majority union.​Refusal to Bargain: Since the union's initial request for bargaining on May 27, 2025, the company has failed to engage in good-faith negotiations despite nine subsequent reminders from the union.​Interference in Union Affairs: The company has allegedly engaged in activities aimed at undermining the union's autonomy.​▲ Details of Criminal Indictment​The union has filed a criminal indictment against Vice President Kun Lo (Case No. 2025-9227), alleging a violation of South Korea's Public Interest Whistleblower Protection Act. The indictment stems from a report the union made directly to Vice President Lo, in his role as Chief Safety Officer (CSO), concerning the fraudulent completion of mandatory chemical safety education. The complaint alleges that after this report was submitted, its contents were shared with the supervisor of the involved employee, which ultimately led to the exposure of the whistleblower's identity to the subject of the report. Under the Act, disclosing a whistleblower's identity without their consent is explicitly prohibited.​The union noted that this incident raises concerns about a potential pattern, citing a similar case from earlier this year involving an alleged data integrity violation. In that instance, the union asserts the company's primary focus was on identifying the source of the report rather than addressing the violation itself, creating a culture that may discourage internal whistleblowing.​▲ Union's Stated Position​Union Chairman Jaesung Park stated, "As the representative majority union, we have a responsibility to address these unresolved issues formally. The foundation of the CDMO business is trust and transparency, and we believe addressing these matters through official channels is essential for the company's long-term success and its commitment to ESG principles."​He added, "Our official demands, which have been communicated to the company, include the implementation of preventative measures and efforts to build a healthy labor-management relationship. We intend to pursue a resolution through all available legal means."

