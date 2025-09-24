New Memoir The Unloved Child by Wendeline McDonald Sheds Light on Overcoming Childhood Trauma and Finding Healing

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendeline McDonald ’s powerful new memoir, The Unloved Child , is now available worldwide in both print and digital formats. In this deeply personal work, McDonald courageously shares her journey of surviving abuse, enduring the long-term effects of trauma, and ultimately discovering healing through self-love and resilience.The Unloved Child sheds light on the hidden realities of childhood abuse and its devastating impact, while also offering a message of hope. With striking honesty, McDonald recounts her earliest memories, her struggles to navigate family dysfunction, and her long search for acceptance and belonging. Despite years of adversity, her story highlights the strength found in therapy, the power of resilience, and the transformative journey of reclaiming self-worth.This memoir is more than a story of survival it is an encouragement to others carrying invisible scars. By speaking openly about her past, McDonald breaks the silence surrounding child abuse, giving comfort to readers who may feel isolated in their own struggles.Written with both candor and compassion, The Unloved Child explores how cycles of trauma can be broken and how healing can take root, even in the darkest places. The book stands as an invitation to survivors everywhere to find their voices, reclaim their power, and embrace self-love.The Unloved Child is available now in print and ebook formats through Amazon and other major online retailers.About the Book“This is a story of my childhood. I had multiple panic attacks reliving the experiences through the writing process. Though writing about my experience was difficult, it was also healing. The nightmares I have been plagued with my entire life are finally gone. For the first time in my life, I feel whole and unashamed of my past.The effects of child abuse don't go away. For the abuser, it’s just a moment in time. For the victim, that moment in time can last a lifetime.I share my journey in hopes of educating and supporting others through their own traumatic situations, reminding them they are not alone. Trauma does not define you—your fight does. I’ve discovered that I am lovable, beautiful, a warrior, and capable of anything, including loving the woman I’ve become.”About the AuthorWendeline McDonald holds a master’s degree in psychology and has dedicated much of her life to healing from trauma and helping others understand its effects. A devoted mother and grandmother, she is passionate about breaking cycles of abuse and encouraging others to embrace resilience, healing, and self-worth. Through her writing, she hopes to inspire readers to seek hope, courage, and strength in their own journeys.

