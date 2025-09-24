Columbus, Ohio – William Jones of USA Today recently took the time to highlight the blood, sweat, and tears that new Meyer Wilson Werning Principal, Courtney Werning, has put into advocating for cryptocurrency investors.

The write-up, which includes an interview with Innovators’ Journey representative, Nick Franck, allows Werning to go into detail about the motivation that drives her to stand for investors as well as her work establishing Meyer Wilson Werning’s cryptocurrency litigation team.

Werning began working with Meyer Wilson Werning in 2011. She worked as a law clerk alongside the founding Principal, David Meyer.

In Jones’ breakdown, he highlights the motivation that brought Werning to the firm – a desire to help victims overcome some of the most heartbreaking times of their lives.

Werning notes that financial setbacks, including those brought about by scams, affect more than a person’s financial portfolio. These losses can also devastate a person’s plans for the future, as well as their ability to care for themselves or the people who rely on them.

When it comes to cryptocurrency, Werning’s interview with Franck allows her to discuss the duality between her enthusiasm for the new financial medium and her concerns about the industry’s commitment to user safety.

She notes that any institution that wants to move cryptocurrency into the mainstream must be “safe, secure, and dependable,” and that Meyer Wilson Werning is fighting to ensure that cryptocurrency and its mediators are held to the same standards of security and accountability as other financial giants.

Werning’s efforts have put $4 million back into the hands of victims of a “pig butchering” scam. She’s also in the process of advocating for victims of the recent Coinbase scams. Coinbase, she notes, admitted that internal personnel sold its users’ data to scammers and promised paybacks to parties impacted by the data breach, but it has yet to follow through with that promise.

Werning’s work has also seen her push back against another global cryptocurrency exchange’s improper margin liquidations, a process that saw her represent 18 international investors as the case settled.

When asked about the ways users can interact more safely with cryptocurrency platforms and what victims of scams can do, Werning notes that users are rarely the agents of their own financial losses. She invites anyone impacted by recent cryptocurrency fraud to reach out to Meyer Wilson Werning and its cryptocurrency litigation team for help holding investment giants accountable for their security breaches.

Meyer Wilson Werning and its team are proud of Werning’s achievements and look forward to watching her star rise as she continues to shape the future of cryptocurrency oversight.

