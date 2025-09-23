Rio Grande City man admits to trafficking nearly 29 kilograms of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A 48-year-old South Texas man has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver 28.94 kilograms of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Jorge Rafael Perez drove a white Chevrolet Tahoe to the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint July 19. During secondary inspection, an x-ray scan revealed a lead-lined wall in the passenger side of the vehicle. Authorities searched it and discovered 24 vacuum-sealed bundles of cocaine hidden in the rear quarter panel.

Field tests confirmed the bundles contained cocaine and weighed approximately 28.94 kilograms. Perez admitted he knowingly transported the drugs from Edinburg and intended to take them to San Antonio.

The investigation also revealed Perez had been previously convicted in 2010 of possessing with intent to distribute marijuana. Because of that prior conviction, Perez faces a minimum of 15 years and up to life in federal prison as well as a possible $20 million fine. U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera will impose sentencing Jan. 8, 2026.

Perez has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

The case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug trafficking organizations and other criminal networks that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local enforcement agencies. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found on the Department of Justice’s OCDETF webpage.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Border Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Oscar Ponce prosecuted the case.