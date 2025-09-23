Santa Monica Man Arrested on Federal Criminal Complaint Alleging He Doxxed and Harassed ICE Lawyer

LOS ANGELES – A Santa Monica man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with doxxing – publishing private or identifying information about an individual on the internet with malicious intent – of a lawyer at United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Justice Department announced today.

Gregory John Curcio, 68, is charged with violating a federal law designed for the protection of individuals performing certain official duties.

Curcio, who was arrested Monday, made his initial appearance today in United States District Court in Los Angeles. A federal magistrate judge ordered Curcio jailed without bond and scheduled his arraignment for October 14.

“Contrary to what some misguided individuals think, doxxing federal agents and employees is not a harmless crime,” said Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “It endangers the agent’s personal safety and that of their family. It’s also a federal crime. If convicted, this defendant will face up to five years in a federal prison cell.”

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, federal law prohibits making certain personal information about covered persons – including federal employees – public. The restricted personal information includes a victim’s Social Security number, home address, home phone number, mobile phone number, and personal email address.

In February 2025, Curcio created a Facebook post in which he identified the victim – an ICE attorney – as an ICE agent, posted her home address, and directed others to “swat” her at that address. Curio also posted the victim’s home address with instructions to swat the victim on another social media account controlled by Curcio.

“Swatting” is a term used to describe a form of harassment that often involves placing a false emergency call to law enforcement or emergency responders, often reporting a false ongoing crisis or crime at a specific location to prompt a significant law enforcement response.

The victim told authorities that Curcio is a former resident at her mother’s apartment building in Santa Monica. She said she never met Curcio, but he had harassed and threatened her mother for years. The complaint alleges that Curcio made false allegations and engaged in a campaign to harass the victim and her family beginning from at least January 2024.

A criminal complaint contains allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, Curcio would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Responsibility is investigating this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren E. Restrepo of the National Security Division is prosecuting this case.