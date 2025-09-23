Raising the Bar on Accessibility: Boyd’s New OMS Chair Meets Latest ADA Standard

S2617 OMS Procedures Chair

Boyd’s S2617 OMS Chair, revealed at AAOMS 2025, complies with new ADA transfer height standards and elevates accessibility in oral surgery.

The feedback was clear: the S2617 sets a new benchmark for innovation and accessibility in oral surgery.” — Adrian LaTrace, CEO

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boyd Industries, the leading manufacturer of oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) and dental operatory equipment, unveiled its new S2617 OMS Procedures Chair at the AAOMS 2025 Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. Fully compliant with the U.S. Access Board’s (USAB) updated 2026 ADA standards for Medical Diagnostic Equipment (MDE), the S2617 sets a new benchmark for accessibility, patient comfort, and clinical performance.The ADA, originally enacted in 1990, requires accessible medical and dental examination equipment to ensure patients with disabilities receive equitable care. In July 2024, the USAB published a final rule mandating a permanent 17-inch low transfer height standard (with the ability to rise to 25 inches), replacing the previous 17–19 inch range. As of October 8, 2024, all newly acquired MDE by public entities must meet these standards, and by August 2026, federal, state, and local health facilities must ensure accessible options are available. Boyd’s S2617 OMS Procedures Chair was engineered to not only meet but exceed these requirements. Key features include:- ADA-Compliant Transfer Design: A low transfer position at 17 inches and high position at 25 inches, with four additional transfer heights as needed.- Accessible Support: A removable transfer support bar meeting USAB’s dimensional criteria for length, diameter, and height.- Comfort & Strength: A 500 lb vertical lift capacity powered by four ultra-quiet DC motors for precise adjustments in height, tilt, backrest, and toe sections.- Ergonomic Design: Thin, tapered back for superior clinical access and multiple headrest options for surgical versatility.“Our debut of the S2617 at AAOMS 2025 was a milestone for Boyd and the industry,” said Adrian LaTrace, CEO of Boyd Industries. “Attendees immediately recognized the importance of a chair that fully meets the new ADA standards while maintaining the comfort, strength, and precision they expect from Boyd. The feedback was clear: the S2617 sets a new benchmark for innovation and accessibility in oral surgery.”The S2617 OMS Procedures Chair is available for pre-order now , with deliveries beginning in January 2026.

