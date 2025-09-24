From Cambridge Scholar to International Thriller Writer: Philip G. Cohen’s 'Codex'

Philip G Cohen Codex by Philip G Cohen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Codex by Philip G. Cohen, a Senior Partner in Litigation at a global law firm and a Cambridge-educated scholar, is challenging and delighting lovers of high-concept adventure and crime fiction.Combining the intrigue of Umberto Eco with the narrative propulsion of Dan Brown, Codex offers readers a meticulously researched and utterly plausible answer to one of history’s most explosive “what ifs.”Set mainly in Cadaqués, Spain, with forays into Girona, Peralada, and the volcanic landscapes of La Garrotxa, Codex follows Xavier de Torrent de Tête — legendary “Librarian of Lost Books” and vexillologist — as he faces the return of his old nemesis, Dr. Byblos Younis, the serial killer from the infamous “Hieroglyphics Homicides.” But revenge is only one of Xavier’s problems.When a mummified knight is unearthed in a dormant volcanic cone, clutching an armoured egg containing three ancient scrolls, Xavier and his daughter, September Eleven, are drawn into a web of secrets spanning the Knights Templar, the Passion of Christ, and a covert modern sect known as the Knights of the New Order; a group intent on cloning Jesus Christ.Through in-depth historical and scientific detail, Cohen’s narrative makes the seemingly impossible terrifyingly believable. From sigillography and medieval mortuary rolls to cutting-edge DNA science, every twist and revelation is grounded in research that rewards the attentive reader. Codex' is now available across major UK retailers and online platforms.About The AuthorPhilip G. Cohen is Senior Partner in Litigation at a leading global law firm and a Senior Scholar of Peterhouse, Cambridge. Graduating with a First in English before reading Law, he built a distinguished career in commercial litigation, with landmark cases cited in law books and taught on university syllabuses.His work has honed the forensic precision and analytical insight he now brings to fiction. Dividing his time between London and Cadaqués in Spanish Catalonia, Cohen combines scholarly depth with legal acumen in Codex, delivering a thriller as intellectually rigorous as it is irresistibly gripping.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.