Huumanize Launches AI Consulting and Coaching Services for Small Businesses and Families

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huumanize , a Columbus-based digital and design agency known for blending creativity with strategy, announced today the launch of its new AI Consulting & Training division, designed to help small businesses and families adopt artificial intelligence tools with confidence and clarity.Founded by entrepreneur Ron Sheth , Huumanize has built a reputation for guiding brands in real estate, hospitality, technology, and professional services. With AI reshaping industries and daily life at an unprecedented pace, the agency is stepping forward to bridge the gap between advanced technology and everyday practical use.“Our clients don’t just want to know what AI can do—they want to know how to use it in real life,” said Sheth, Founder of Huumanize. “That means helping small businesses streamline their work and giving families the tools to bring AI into school, personal projects, and even daily routines.”Making AI Practical, Not IntimidatingHuumanize’s AI services are built around a hands-on, education-first approach. Instead of abstract theory, clients receive practical support, step-by-step workflows, and training that empowers them to use AI every day.- AI Strategy & Roadmapping – Assessing opportunities and creating adoption plans.- Custom AI Workflows – Streamlining operations with prompt libraries, SOPs, and automations.- Team Training & Workshops – Equipping staff with tools like ChatGPT, MidJourney, and AI-powered marketing systems.- One-on-One Coaching for Families – Personalized sessions to help parents, kids, and individuals use AI for learning, productivity, and creative projects.- Fractional AI Leadership – Senior-level guidance without the cost of a full-time hire.By combining its heritage in branding, digital strategy, and web development with AI expertise, Huumanize positions itself as both a creative partner and a trusted technology guide.Why Now?The decision to launch AI consulting and coaching reflects both rising demand and the urgent need for accessibility. Research from McKinsey estimates AI adoption could unlock up to $4.4 trillion in annual productivity gains worldwide, yet most small businesses and households are still unsure where to start.“AI isn’t about replacing people,” added Sheth. “It’s about helping people do more of what they’re best at—whether that’s running a business, teaching a classroom, or managing family life—while AI handles the heavy lifting in the background.”Success Stories Already EmergingThough newly formalized, Huumanize’s AI practice has already delivered measurable results:- Real estate firms creating property marketing content in hours instead of weeks.- Hospitality brands automating guest messaging while keeping the personal touch.- Construction companies streamlining internal reporting and documentation.- Families learning to use AI for homework help, budgeting, and everyday productivity.These stories validate the agency’s belief that AI should be practical, approachable, and human-centered.About HuumanizeHuumanize is a Columbus-based digital agency that brings together branding, strategy, and intelligence to help visionary companies grow. The firm’s services span brand identity, social media strategy, website development, digital marketing, and its newest offering—AI consulting and coaching.With a client portfolio that includes real estate, hospitality, technology, and consumer goods, Huumanize has earned a reputation for blending creativity with execution. Its work ranges from logos and websites to national campaigns and packaging design.At its heart, Huumanize believes the best results happen when human creativity is supported by smart systems—helping businesses and families grow with impact, clarity, and purpose.

